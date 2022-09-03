German Magazine owed $54,780 to Michael Schumacher in damages after publishing ‘fake’ news

A German Magazine, “Bunte” was ordered by the Hamburg court to pay Michael Schumacher’s family over $50,000 in damages.

In 2013, 7-time World Champion Michael Schumacher was enjoying his holidays in the French Alps. The seven-time world champion was skiing with his son Mick Schumacher when the racer fell and hit his head on a rock.

The former Ferrari driver sustained a serious head injury despite wearing a ski helmet and his life was in a critical state. He was put into a medically induced coma because of traumatic brain injuries.

Since then, his health and medical updates have been shrouded in secrecy. Apparently, the German has recovered from the coma but is still unable to walk.

The updates on the driver’s health are usually given by his wife Corinna Schumacher or his management. Therefore it became a big issue when German Magazine published an article claiming the former Ferrari driver could walk again.

German magazine Bunte says it is standing by #Schumacher story & has no intention of removing it from newstands. #F1 pic.twitter.com/h9GoGWYk0j — M. Schumacher Fans (@MSchumacherFans) December 22, 2015

Bunte published a front-page story where they made claims that Schumacher could walk and raise his arms. The ‘exclusive’ article also compared his recovery to “more than a Christmas miracle.“

Infuriated by the false statements, Schumacher’s manager Sabine Kehm released a statement. They also declared legal proceedings against the magazine.

Kehm clarified in a statement, “Unfortunately, we are forced by a recent press report to clarify that the assertion that Michael could move again is not true.”

“Such speculation is irresponsible because, given the seriousness of his injuries, his privacy is very important for Michael. Unfortunately, they also give false hopes to many involved people.”

Michael Schumacher’s family ‘sued’ German Magazine

Bunte published the article about Schumacher’s recovery in December 2015. This was exactly 2 years after the German suffered a coma caused by his skiing accident.

Schumacher’s family filed a case against the magazine for the false news published. Bunte took down the article from their website following legal preceding and an uproar by angry F1 fans.

Here’s full article about latest Michael Schumacher rumours from German magazine Bunte. #KeepFightingMichael #F1 pic.twitter.com/JtAuD3ZAqz — M. Schumacher Fans (@MSchumacherFans) December 22, 2015

In May 2017, Schumacher and his family won the case after a successful verdict by a regional court in Hamburg. The court Judge Simone Kaefer stated that the article violated the former World Champions’ right to privacy.

Bunte was ordered to pay Michael Schumacher’s family close to $54,780 in damages. The Magazine must also foot 65 per cent of Schumacher’s legal fees.

The family contended to claim 100,000 euros in damages. But the court stated that the article had been researched and sourced.

Schumacher’s health has since improved. He is currently residing in his family home in Geneva. And his former Team Principal Jean Todt claims he is much better now and even watches F1 races with him.

