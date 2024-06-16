“Get Rid of That Guy!”: Verstappen Ally Furious With Red Bull’s Sergio Perez Retention Amidst Abysmal Show

Sergio Perez’s strong start to the 2024 season has faded away. The Mexican has struggled comprehensively in the last three races. But, Red Bull still consider him to be a valuable asset and also gave him a two-year contract extension. Frans Verschuur, who was Max Verstappen’s father Jos’ boss, feels that the renewal offer should never have reached Perez’s table.

There were multiple options for Red Bull to choose from for its 2025 lineup. Verstappen’s place remains ironclad but the likes of Carlos Sainz and Yuki Tsunoda were tipped to replace Perez, who also had a woeful 2023 campaign.

Sergio Perez confirmed to remain at Red Bull Racing The six-time race winner has agreed to a 2-year contract extension at the Milton Keynes outfit, which will see him stay until at least 2026#F1 pic.twitter.com/BEuKpON9eZ — Formula 1 (@F1) June 4, 2024

“Incomprehensible that the man has received a two-year contract,” said Verschoor to Ziggo Sport, as quoted by F1 Maximaal.

Verschoor was Jos’ boss in 24 Hours of Le Mans. He reminds Ziggo Sport that his former driver spoke about Red Bull’s need to ignore external noise and focus more on racing. “Maybe they did this to get that peace back into the team by putting Perez in it. But I don’t think it’s a good story. Get rid of that guy!'”, he said.

Perez finished eighth in Imola, followed by two back-to-back DNFs in Monaco and Canada. Still, unlike previous years, the Guadalajara-born doesn’t appear to be under as much pressure.

Sergio Perez has the backing of Red Bull

In previous years Red Bull boss Christian Horner and advisor Helmut Marko put a lot of pressure on Perez to perform. At times, he couldn’t handle those expectations, leading to a huge gap between himself and Verstappen.

Perez after securing the contract extension pic.twitter.com/G0wjxl8wfv — nic (@nnicolef1) June 8, 2024

This year, however, Horner and Marko have been more considerate. Horner feels that Perez has the ability to get back to the front of the grid, and publicly showed support for the 34-year-old after his horror outing in Canada.

Red Bull’s approach of being patient with Perez is surprising. The Austrian stable’s rivals (Ferrari and McLaren) are bridging the gap with each passing week, and Verstappen alone cannot win them the Constructors’ title anymore. Hence, Perez has to be in contention for the podium places, if Red Bull wants to win its third successive title.