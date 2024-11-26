mobile app bar

Gianpiero Lambiase Reveals ‘Frightening’ Thing About Max Verstappen for the Grid After 4th Title Win

Tanish Chachra
Published

Gianpiero Lambiase (GBR, Oracle Red Bull Racing), 1 Max Verstappen (NLD, Oracle Red Bull Racing), F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on July 26, 2024

Gianpiero Lambiase (GBR, Oracle Red Bull Racing), 1 Max Verstappen (NLD, Oracle Red Bull Racing), F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on July 26, 2024 | Credits- IMAGO / HochZwei

After an impressive series of performances this year, Max Verstappen managed to bag his fourth world championship. For the Dutchman, this was indeed his best win and it wouldn’t be wrong to believe so. From time to time McLaren, Ferrari, and even Mercedes threatened his reign.

On top of that, the decline of the RB20, with handling issues emerging since the Miami GP in May, complicated things for him. However, Verstappen persevered and showed how much he had grown as a driver. For Gianpiero Lambiase, that’s the most fearful thing about Verstappen.

When asked if 2024 was Verstappen‘s best-ever year, Lambiase replied, “I think the worrying thing for the grid is that Max is improving every year, which is frightening, really, because he’s at an incredible level as it is.”

Lambiase also highlighted that Verstappen acquired the ability to “give up” when required while citing his P5 result in Las Vegas, which was all he needed to clinch the World Championship. Verstappen did not push for a podium because he aimed to keep Lando Norris—his primary challenger—behind.

Lambiase has been Verstappen’s race engineer ever since the Dutchman joined Red Bull in 2016. So who better to judge how he has progressed over the years?

Verstappen: From a world-class talent to a world champion

When Verstappen made his F1 debut, it was clear that the teenage rookie was likely to become one of the best on the grid. Though unpolished and prone to errors, he still had a fierce pace and an unrivaled hunger to succeed.

With almost a decade-long career, Verstappen has dramatically improved, and Lambiase pinpointed the areas where Verstappen has developed the most.

“I think ultimately it just comes down to maturity and experience.” Lambiase also labeled his maiden championship-winning year as a pivotal point in his career. “I guess 2021 laid the foundations, and now he’s just becoming a very, very, very complete driver.”

The world is at the 27-year-old’s feet, but he isn’t bothered about smashing records. He thinks all of that comes with ‘momentum,’ or in simple terms, a competitive car. If Verstappen gets that, he knows how to make the most out of his hand.

