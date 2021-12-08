F1

“Give him a bit of a break”: Boxing champion Tyson Fury defends Max Verstappen over ‘bad boy’ image after performances in last few races

"Give him a bit of a break": Boxing champion Tyson Fury defends Max Verstappen over 'bad boy' image after performances in last few races
A.Dyes

Previous Article
Who will win the 2021 F1 World Title if Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton finish the season on equal points?
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"Give him a bit of a break": Boxing champion Tyson Fury defends Max Verstappen over 'bad boy' image after performances in last few races
“Give him a bit of a break”: Boxing champion Tyson Fury defends Max Verstappen over ‘bad boy’ image after performances in last few races

Boxing World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury has shown that he’s in Red Bull’s Max Verstappen’s…