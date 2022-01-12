“Go hard or go home!”: When NFL legend Tom Brady met F1 star Daniel Ricciardo at the 2018 Monaco GP

NFL legend Tom Brady exchanged passes with F1 star Daniel Ricciardo ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix in 2018.

Tom Brady is arguably one of the greatest American Football players of all time. The 44-year old quarterback has won 7 Super-Bowl Titles in 1o appearance over the course of his 22-year long career.

Brady’s throws over to receivers in the NFL have left fans mesmerized for over two decades now. However, not many people can claim to have received Brady’s passes and taken pole position at the Monaco GP on the very same weekend.

F1 star Daniel Ricciardo, who was racing for Red Bull in 2018 had a famous meet-up with the American in Monte Carlo that year. Brady was in town to watch the iconic Grand Prix and was able to showcase some of his famous talents in the Monaco harbour.

In a promotional event for Red Bull and Tag Heuer, the NFL star and Ricciardo took part in an impromptu event where the two would exchange a series of football passes. It was a bit different from the kind of passes Brady is used to back in the NFL.

He lobbed a pass from his ship to another one, in which Ricciardo stood with his hands stretched. To the surprise of many, the Aussie caught the football clean and even punted it back to the Patriots legend flawlessly from one boat to another!

2018 Monaco Grand Prix, a weekend of ‘redemption’ for Daniel Ricciardo

David Croft’s famous commentary following Verstappen’s 2018 victory in Monaco still reverberates through the ears of F1 fans all over.

“Today in Monte Carlo, it’s redemption day for Daniel Ricciardo!” Croft exclaimed after the Aussie took home the chequered flag.

His win in Monaco that year was seen as special, mainly due to the heartbreak he suffered two years earlier. A pit-stop error from the Red Bull crew snatched away what was going to be an almost certain win for him that day.

As a result, the McLaren driver approached that weekend with extra zest and motivation to succeed. He topped the Qualifying sessions, started the race on pole, and went on to win the Monaco GP.

After his Red Bull stint, Ricciardo joined Renault in 2019 and stayed with the French team for two seasons. In 2021, he made a move to Surrey, joining McLaren with whom he won the Italian GP, his first race win since Monaco, the year he met Tom Brady.

