How a “cool looking jersey” made Daniel Ricciardo fall in love with American Sport NFL

Daniel Ricciardo calls himself a “sports nerd” and discusses how he fell in love with the Buffalo Bills in the NFL.

The Australian driver in the beyond the grid podcast described to the listeners how growing up he was not really into American sports. However, now he seems to be more interested in the NFL as he is often seen sporting a Buffalo Bills jersey doing what a usual NFL fan does.

Honey Badger talks about the time he went to watch college football supporting Texas Longhorns. He also wore a crash helmet, a near-perfect replica of a Longhorns football helmet, complete with a facemask on the front and a chin strap during the 2019 US Grand Prix alongside boots and gloves.

His love for Texas did not just stop there, he was also a jersey with shoulder pads and gave interviews in his wonderful Texas accent.

Jumping from college football to NFL (National Football League), Daniel Ricciardo chose the Buffalo Bills.

Super bowl time. Not at the game but being in America alone makes me feel like I’m there. Excited to see this go down 🏈 — Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) February 5, 2017

Daniel’s first live NFL game was the Superbowl 2020 and where the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers and were flabbergasted with the sport altogether.

After witnessing the sport, Ricciardo stated “Ah! I need to get behind the team, Jersey needs to be cool” and that is how he became a fan of the Buffalo Bills.

From Jersey to feeling like home

At the time, the Buffalo Bills were nowhere near the Super Bowl contenders they are now. What stuck with Daniel Ricciardo, however, was that the Bills Mafia reminded him of his own mates.

It reminded him of the way they would watch games together in Australia and how they celebrated. Those who have seen the Bills Mafia’s passion, whether they win or lose, will certainly be able to relate.

Describing the fanbase and culture, he felt the atmosphere of the fanbase is something he resonates with apart from the unique jersey:

“If you are a latecomer, Jersey looks cool. They have what’s called Bills Mafia, basically called Bills fan club”

“So basically I think to be a member, you have got to put yourself through the table. That’s what they do. They are wild and loose. They remind me of my friends back home. There is a little bit of me in that,” he concluded.

Looks like Formula 1 driver, @DanielRicciardo is a big Buffalo Bills fan. Who knew!!#GoBills #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/iHk7THZ7Gz — Put Steve Tasker in the Hall of Fame (@HOFSteveTasker) June 18, 2021

Daniel chose the right team it seems, as the Bisons currently stand at the top of the Eastern Division.

