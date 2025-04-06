Charles Leclerc Flaunts Diamond Jewelry That Marks the Win He Almost Spilled Under Emotions

16 Charles Leclerc MCO, Scuderia Ferrari , F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 4, 2024 in Miami Gardens, United States of America | Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

Having raced in F1 for over seven years, Charles Leclerc has established himself as one of the sport’s top drivers, with eight Grand Prix wins to his name. However, it took him a long time to finally win his home race in Monaco—an achievement he secured just last year.

Leclerc had suffered numerous unfortunate incidents and crashes at this particular venue, which made his victory all the more sweet and emotional. He became the first Monegasque to win the prestigious race in 93 years. But at one point, the emotions were so overwhelming that he nearly slipped up.

“F*** Charles, you cannot do that now. You still have two laps to finish,” he recalled telling himself as tears blurred his vision during the closing stages of the race. Naturally, he snapped back to reality, overcoming all his past struggles to cross the line P1.

One of his sponsors, APM Monaco, has created a stunning piece of diamond jewelry to commemorate Leclerc’s memorable Monaco GP win. F1 photojournalist Kym Illman spotted him wearing the diamond bangle in the Suzuka paddock—and noticed an intricate detail that pays homage to the historic day.

“I noticed this diamond-studded bracelet [bangle] of Charles. And it didn’t take me long to work out that the 26th of May 2024 was indeed the day he won the Monaco Grand Prix,” Illman revealed in his YouTube video.

The bangle is quite striking, featuring the date ’26th May 2024′ carved as separate characters within its frame, with diamonds studded across the rest of it.

Naturally, APM Monaco appears to have created this as an exclusive piece for the Ferrari driver—it isn’t available for purchase on their website, not even under the ‘Charles Leclerc x Monaco’ collection.

Leclerc’s APM Monaco collection

APM Monaco onboarded Leclerc as their brand ambassador in 2022 and has since been proactive in leveraging his star power. They launched an exclusive collection under his name, featuring primarily sterling silver jewelry.

Extremely happy to announce @apm_monaco as my new partner. Very proud to be representing such a successful Monégasque brand pic.twitter.com/yJq7rxknzM — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) May 26, 2022

It has several rings and bracelets featuring interesting themes such as Morse code, bears, marine, and zebra. The rings are available in a range of $80 to $110; meanwhile, the bracelets have a price range of $180 to $210.

APM has also released bangles and necklaces featuring intricate beaded designs, priced on the higher end between $350 and $820. Plus, they’ve introduced a ring, bracelet, and choker necklace under the ‘Lagoon’ theme, which incorporates recycled materials, 18k gold alloy, and created turquoise to achieve a stunning ocean-inspired look.

Among these, the choker necklace is the most expensive, priced at $482.