“Go Lewis, Go!”: McLaren Boss Zak Brown Cheers for Hamilton Amid Championship Battle With Ferrari

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

Zak Brown (L) and Ron Dennis (R)

Zak Brown (L) and Ron Dennis (R) |
Credits: IMAGO / Michael Potts and IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

The spotlight was on Lando Norris in the Las Vegas Grand Prix, as he fought to keep his championship hopes alive against Max Verstappen. For the Briton to stay in the title hunt, he needed to finish ahead of Verstappen and outscore him by three points.

However, McLaren CEO, Zak Brown caught fans by surprise when he was heard cheering not just for his driver but for Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes. While the hope of keeping the title battle alive ended for Norris as Verstappen was ahead of him in the race, McLaren still had a lot at stake in the constructors’ standings.

The Woking-based squad entered the weekend ahead of Ferrari, but the Scuderia seemed set to close that gap in Vegas as they had better race pace.

However, Ferrari’s progress was slowed down as Hamilton, in a much faster car, drove a stunning race starting from P10, overtaking both Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc on his way to a second-place finish, costing six points for the Italian team.

“Go Lewis, go!” Brown exclaimed as per a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), as the seven-time world champion hunted down the Ferraris.

Despite Hamilton halting Ferrari’s charge in the constructors’ championship, Ferrari can still make it all the way to win the title.

A three-way battle for the Constructors’ championship?

After the Las Vegas GP, McLaren is now just 24 points ahead of Ferrari in the Constructors’ Championship. Ferrari had a great race in Las Vegas last year and arrived with high expectations this weekend, but Mercedes, almost surprisingly, had the fastest car throughout the weekend.

The Italian outfit still has two more races to close the gap to McLaren and the recent upswing in their form shows they are capable of closing it down. At the same time, Red Bull, who slipped to third place in the Constructors’ Championship a few races ago, could still disrupt the battle between McLaren and Ferrari.

Red Bull’s recently found pace makes them a wildcard in the final two races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi and could influence the battle for the championship while also reclaiming second place.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Veerendra Vikram Singh

Veerendra Vikram Singh



Veerendra Singh is a senior Formula 1 journalist at TheSportsRush, with a passion for the sport that goes back to 2008. His extensive coverage and deep understanding of the sport are evident in the more than 900 articles he has written so far on the sport and its famous personalities like Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff, Charles Leclerc and more... When he's not at his work desk, Veerendra likes to spend time with his two feline friends and watch races from the Formula 1 and MotoGP archive. He is always up for a conversation about motorsport so you can hit him up anytime on his social media handles for a quick word.

