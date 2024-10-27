Brad Pitt’s Presence at Mexican GP Fuels Excitement and Fan Theories About New ‘F1’ Film

F1 fans have been anticipating Brad Pitt’s latest Hollywood venture for quite some time now. This is because the Academy Award winner has been working on an F1-themed movie alongside seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton and a whole host of talented A-list cast members.

At the 2024 Mexico City GP weekend, fans were given a first-hand tease into the new movie — which is simply titled ‘F1’. That said, Pitt’s appearance this weekend has sparked rumors about the storyline of the film, with many fans citing the Mexico City GP as the fictional Grand Prix that Pitt’s character, Sonny Hayes wins.

As the weekend progressed, the film crew started filming certain sequences of the movie with the Grandstands filled with fans. One such scene depicts Hayes jumping out of his car and waving the Mexican flag — a customary celebration in F1 undertaken by the winning driver.

Pitt is one of the most revered Hollywood stars globally. And his appeal in Mexico was on full display as the fans cheered and waived after seeing the 60-year-old putting his acting skills to work on the celebrated tarmac of the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

The film will essentially revolve around the protagonist, Hayes. He was a former F1 driver who quit the sport after a heavy shunt in the ’90s. But as an up-and-coming rookie enters the sport, an F1 team owner convinces Hayes to come back to the sport to mentor the youngster.

F1’s ticket to immortality in the American markets is in Brad Pitt’s hands

Ever since Liberty Media acquired the commercial rights of the sport, F1 has grown exponentially in terms of its popularity. America has been an untapped market for the sport but it is not so any longer.

Netflix was the sport’s first foray into acquiring a truckload of new fans with the Drive to Survive docuseries. Now, getting a bonafide Hollywood legend to represent F1 on the big screen could be the biggest popularity ploy played by F1 and Liberty Media.

¡La locura por Brad Pitt en México! ¡LE TOCÓ HASTA BESO! El actor estuvo presente en el Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez para continuar con las grabaciones de la película #F1, donde interpreta al piloto Sonny Hayes.#MexicoGP pic.twitter.com/1iljUaNLuc — ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) October 26, 2024

The potential results are already on display with the fans going wild at Pitt’s reception. The crew is scheduled to conduct filming throughout the remainder of the weekend with the Grand Prix due to be run on Sunday. The movie is scheduled to be released on 25 June 2025 internationally, but viewers in North America have to wait for two more days i.e. 27 June 2025.