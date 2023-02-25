Charles Leclerc Talks About the Time When Police Officers Pulled Him Over

Charles Leclerc is one of the most popular and talented drivers in F1 today, which makes him one of the most recognizable athletes in the world. When someone sees the Monegasque on the streets, they would evidently want to interact with him or even want to take a picture.

However, Leclerc once had to deal with different kinds of people running into him in public. Season 5 of Drive to Survive has given fans some very interesting insight into the lives of F1 drivers and Leclerc shared something particularly fascinating.

“do you ever get pulled over by the police?”

charles: once. […] they asked for a picture and they let me gopic.twitter.com/A7ibm0y3Uf — clara (@leclercsletters) February 24, 2023

During his interview, the producer asked him if he ever got pulled over by the police. To everyone’s surprise, the 25-year-old said yes. He revealed that the cops once pulled him over, but when they saw who it was, they just asked for a picture and let him go.

Charles Leclerc reveals who his F1 hero is

Leclerc has often spoken about his racing idols, Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna. The two of them inspired him to do better in the world of motorsports, but there is someone else who made him fall in love with F1.

During a Twitch stream with Manuelito, the Ferrari ace revealed that his father Herve is the reason behind him loving F1. When he was four years old, he traveled to F1 tracks with his father, and the memories he created over there, left a lasting impression in his mind.

My father has done absolutely everything for me to get to where I am today. He was always doing everything to give everyone around a smile and to make our family happy.

5 years you are gone and I miss you everyday. You were the best father I could have wished for, I love you♾❤️ pic.twitter.com/iPKFDgQLzc — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) June 20, 2022

Leclerc’s father played a very important role in shaping his racing career, and it was his dream to see him make it to the pinnacle of motorsport. After winning the 2017 F2 Title, Leclerc made his way to F1 with Sauber the following year.

After an impressive start to life with Sauber, he earned his dream move to Ferrari in 2019.

Leclerc has high hopes from Ferrari in 2023

After a promising start to the 2022 season, Leclerc’s championship hopes faded away due to Ferrari’s strategy errors and reliability issues. Even though they made progress, the entire year was a disappointment for the Maranello-based outfit as a whole.

Ahead of the start of the 2023 season, Leclerc says that he feels confident about the car. He feels they are already better than they were last season, but wants the Tifosi to wait until the team is at their 100%.