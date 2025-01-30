mobile app bar

“Going to Be Quite a Lot of Fights”: F1 Journo Predicts Chaos Over FIA’s $120K Swearing Fine Diktat

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

F1 - QATAR GRAND PRIX 2024 BEN SULAYEM Mohammed (uae), President of the FIA, portrait during the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2024, 23th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship

Credits: IMAGO / PsnewZ

2025 has already started brewing controversy in the Formula 1 paddock without even any action on the track. As the teams and drivers gear up for pre-season testing in Bahrain, the FIA released a new set of stewards’ guidelines that focus especially on drivers’ swearing and the targeting of FIA’s officials.

With a staggering maximum fine of $120,000 and a possible championship points deduction, the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association (GPDA) were expected to make a strong statement. While the association hasn’t responded yet, veteran F1 journalist James Allen expects carnage once the season officially begins.

While speaking to talkSPORT Driving, he said, “I think the beginning of the season there’s going to be quite a lot of fights about this as we go onto the new season.”  It has also been suggested that the drivers were not consulted before the release of these new guidelines for the 2025 campaign.

These new rules come after FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem doubled down on drivers swearing during live coverage of an F1 event. Max Verstappen was slapped with a financial penalty and also a community service sentence after he swore during the Thursday press conference at the 2024 Singapore GP.

In light of these decisions, the GPDA came out with a strong statement, urging the governing body of the sport to treat them with respect and as adults. Moreover, the GPDA also questioned the financial transparency of the FIA while asking for accountability of the monetary fines and how they were being used.

Naturally, the last two seasons have seen tensions rising between the drivers and the FIA, especially with Ben Sulayem. Going into 2025, it would appear that the matter might reach a boiling point if these new guidelines are being implemented.

How are the new driver fines going to be implemented in 2025

As Allen explained, the new guidelines are very broadly drafted. The fines are going to be dished out for “misconduct”. According to Article 12 of the International Sporting Code, this can range from swearing to even criticizing the stewards or any member or person affiliated with the FIA.

A first offense will see an F1 driver be handed a base penalty of €40,000 ($41,700). A second offense will see the fine double to €80,000 ($83,400) and will also include a one-month suspended ban.

Meanwhile, a third offense and thereafter will see a whopping €120,000 (approximately $125,000) fine, a one-month ban, and a deduction in the driver’s championship points. This is how Ben Sulayem hopes to protect the integrity and the image of the FIA, which is pretty well recorded.

“We’ll do whatever is good for the FIA. So it’s really none of people’s business to interfere in ours. It’s the results that we produce,” he had said last year per Motorsport.com whilst also suggesting the drivers stick at what they do best “which is race.”

