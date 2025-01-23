Red Bull Revisits Max Verstappen Controversy to Take a Dig at FIA Over $125,000 Fine Diktat

December 20, 2024, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: MAX VERSTAPPEN (NED) of Oracle Red Bull Racing 1 during race day at the end of the F1 season during the 2024 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit | Credits- IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Latest reports suggest that FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has decided to double down on his policy of policing driver behavior and curbing the use of swear words and attacks against the organization or its officials.

This has resulted in a statement from the sport’s governing body outlining a series of stewards’ penalty guidelines. In short, the FIA has decided to impose more stringent punishments and penalties on drivers who swear during FIA press conferences or make disparaging remarks about the body’s officials.

Last year, the entire motoring community was up in arms over the FIA’s decision to penalize drivers for swearing. Red Bull driver Max Verstappen became the first victim of this policy when he was fined approximately $40,000 and given a community service sentence for swearing during the Thursday press conference at the Singapore GP.

In retaliation, the Dutchman boycotted the FIA press conference after the race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. Red Bull has now taken a veiled dig at the FIA by referencing that boycott on Threads with a simple caption: “If we speak…”

Max Verstappen in Rwanda today completing his community service for swearing (via fia.official/IG) pic.twitter.com/M124sasKCe — Autosport (@autosport) December 13, 2024

Verstappen’s boycott and retaliation against the FIA’s actions were widely praised by the paddock and fellow drivers alike. Both Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton sided with the reigning champion, criticizing the FIA for treating them like children.

A similar protest could unfold this season if the FIA proceeds with its strict policies.

How will the drivers be punished for swearing in 2025?

The FIA has released an amended International Sporting Code for the 2025 season onwards, which includes punishments for misconduct under Article 12. Swearing is classified as misconduct, with a first offense resulting in a base penalty of €40,000 imposed by the stewards.

A second offense will double the penalty to €80,000 and include a suspended one-month ban. Repeated offenses will carry even harsher consequences.

Under the new guidelines, a third offense will result in a base penalty of €120,000 (approximately $125,000), a guaranteed one-month suspension, and a deduction of the driver’s world championship points.

Furthermore, the updated Sporting Code prevents drivers from appealing these fines or suspensions. The new rule states, “Any protest against a stewards’ decision will be inadmissible.”