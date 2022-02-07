“Going vegan ain’t easy”- An unearthed video of Lewis Hamilton shows him shopping for food that he can’t have

Lewis Hamilton shifted to a plant-based diet in 2017 and marks it as one of the factors for his consistency on the track.

In 2017, Lewis Hamilton turned vegan at the age of 33 and admitted that he should have shifted to a plant-based diet earlier. He later opened his own food joint of vegan burgers called ‘Neat Burger’. However, it seems like the Briton misses some of the non-vegan stuff that he used to consume.

In an unearthed video from 2018, the seven-time world champion recorded himself grocery shopping in the mart. He showed his cart filled with healthy food such as pineapples, mushrooms and salad and said, “It’s easy to buy healthy stuff.”

He refers to meat as the “fun stuff” that he has to miss out on. Soon after that, he runs to the aisle containing “rice pudding” and satisfies his eyes looking at them and saying “I love this stuff” before realising that he can’t have it and says, “nope.”

Lewis Hamilton has a vegan dog

Many of Hamilton’s followers are aware that the seven-time world champion’s dog – Roscoe – also consumes a plant-based diet.

Hamilton got criticised for flaunting his dog having a vegan diet on Instagram. Many argued that dogs are not suited for vegan diets since they are carnivores. However, animal nutritionists suggest that a dog can be vegan if they are kept under expert care.

Furthermore, in the video of Hamilton shopping, he declares his love for Nutella. While passing through a “fun aisle” of food he runs into the shelf filled with Nutella. Zooming into the Nutella boxes, the Briton sobbingly said, “I love Nutella. I haven’t had Nutella in so long and I love it so much.”

He explained his situation and said, “Nutella has dairy and I can’t have any dairy. I’m walking through this fun aisle and I can’t have any of this stuff.”

Calling his situation quite depressing, he starts looking for the alcohol section until he is told that he can’t have alcohol either as it has too much sugar in it.

