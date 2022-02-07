“I would run the opposite way, seeing the sizes of those guys”- Lewis Hamilton denies Tom Brady’s claim that Mercedes superstar would be great in NFL

While Tom Brady thinks that Lewis Hamilton would be a great NFL player, the latter does not think that he is strong enough for it.

In an interview with the TV presenter James Corden, NFL legend Tom Brady suggested that Lewis Hamilton would be a great NFL player owing to his athletic abilities.

Corden asked both the sportsmen, “how do you think each of you would fair in each other’s sports?” In response, Brady pulled out an F1 helmet that he received from Hamilton and said, “I got the most beautiful gift and you know what I realised that it doesn’t fit.”

“How can I be a driver when the helmet doesn’t fit me. I will give Lewis one of mine[helmet] and I’m gonna see how he likes it. But I think we can get Lewis in there for a few plays. I see his athletic abilities and he’s pretty talented in a lot of areas. I think he could do some days on a football field.”

However, Hamilton does not agree with that and said, “I would run the opposite way. Seeing those guys, the sizes they are. I don’t know if I could do it.”

Lewis Hamilton is going for a record-breaking eighth

Lewis Hamilton lost his record eighth drivers’ title in 2021. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took him out in the last lap of the last race of the season to claim his maiden title.

The seven-time world champion went on silent mode on all his social media accounts after the end of the 2021 championship until a few days ago.

After leaving the F1 contingent to speculate whether or not he will return to the sport for about two months, he posted a picture of him with the caption saying, “I’ve been gone. Now I’m back.”

When Lewis Hamilton and Tom Brady compared careers. Just a couple of GOATs having a chat 🐐 pic.twitter.com/Vf43UFAqWG — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) February 2, 2022

In the interview, Corden asked both the sportsmen if they are willing to go for an eighth title. Both Hamilton and Brady enthusiastically said, “yes!”

