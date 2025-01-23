Sources Reveal “Drivers Aren’t Happy” With ‘Expensive’ FIA Steward Guidelines

There has been a huge uproar in the F1 community after the FIA issued an update to their Sporting Code on financial penalties against drivers’ misconduct such as using abusive language or behaving inappropriately. With the FIA now having increased the maximum fine to €120,000 (~$125,000) in addition to provisions for sporting punishments as well, reports have emerged that the drivers naturally are not happy about it.

Dutch reporter Erik van Haren has claimed in his piece for De Telegraaf that other than the fans, “the drivers are also not happy with this action”. However, the FIA argue that their latest penalty system will make it easier for the stewards to impose the right punishment.

These updated guidelines have essentially quadrupled all the fines for F1 drivers in particular. As the FIA governs all motorsport categories like the World Endurance Championship and World Rallying Championship among others, this updation seems like a deliberate action against F1 drivers after the swearing clampdown saga in 2024.

For the first offense of misconduct, the fine has increased from €10,000 to €40,000 (~$41,700). For the second offense, there is a provision for a suspended one-month suspension besides a €80,000 (~$83,300) fine. And a third offense by a driver could warrant a deduction of championship points as well. No wonder drivers would be furious about these new rules.

F1 drivers could face points deduction for ‘causing moral injury or loss to the FIA’ – 1st offence: €40,000

– 2nd offence: €80,000 (+ a suspended one-month suspension)

– 3rd offence: €120,000 (+ an actual one-month suspension and a deduction of an unspecified amount of… pic.twitter.com/t8C9nlaymz — RBR Daily (@RBR_Daily) January 22, 2025

If a driver has not committed any serious offense, then the stewards will have the liberty to issue a lighter penalty. Nevertheless, this major change in the penalty system is once again likely to get the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association (GPDA) together, just like they did last year when the FIA issued a community service punishment for Max Verstappen after he swore at the Singapore GP press conference.

Will the GPDA issue another statement against the FIA?

The GPDA shocked the F1 community last year after they, for the first time, issued a public statement, slamming the FIA for punishing Verstappen for swearing. Along with this, the GPDA also called out the FIA for some of their other policies such as taking action against drivers for wearing jewelry and underpants, concerns they labeled as “trivial”.

With the GPDA having shown that they are not afraid to voice their opinions strongly, they are likely to issue another statement, calling out the FIA for their latest fine guidelines.

And even if the GPDA as a whole does not issue a statement, top F1 drivers such as Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, who are not afraid to voice their opinions when they believe they are being unjustly treated, can speak out against the motorsports governing body.

However, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem believes the F1 drivers have no business in voicing out their concerns with the motorsport governing body’s policies. “It’s none of their business,” he said in an interview at the beginning of last month, shortly after the GPDA issued their public statement. “Sorry … I am a driver. I respect the drivers. Let them go and concentrate on what they do best, which is race.”