“Great honor for me as an outsider to drive the Ferrari” – Watch as Former World Champion Nico Rosberg drives a $1.8 Million Ferrari Monza SP1

Former Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg drives two beautiful Ferrari cars and goes on an informational tour in the Prancing Horse’s headquarters.
Nico Rosberg gives us an informational tour of the Ferrari headquarters in Maranello, Italy. The ex Mercedes and Williams driver visited the museum, and a famous restaurant, and drove some Ferrari cars on the track.
Ferrari has quite a history and impact in the motorsports world and is visible in their museum. Rosberg is an ancient car enthusiast and gave a tour of the ‘epic’ Ferrari 250LM, and Alfa Romeo’s involvement in the start of Ferrari.
Nico Rosberg’s visit to the F1 room and Ristorante Montana
The 2016 world champion was awestruck with the hypercars in Ferrari’s arsenal. Speaking about the epic La Ferrari, he said: “for me is probably the most beautiful and emotional hypercar in the world. The fact that it is a V12 normally aspirated with the hybrid technology is the holy grail of hypercars.”
The Ferrari museum has a separate Formula One world champion history room. It contains all the Ferrari world champion winning cars alongside memorabilia like helmets and information. The whole room has visuals and information about F1 drivers from Niki Lauda to Kimi Raikkonen.
The German without a doubt paid a visit to Ristorante Montana. This restaurant is famous for Mamma Rossella’s recipes and Michael Schumacher’s visits after winning championships.
