“Great honor for me as an outsider to drive the Ferrari” – Watch as Former World Champion Nico Rosberg drives a $1.8 Million Ferrari Monza SP1

Former Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg drives two beautiful Ferrari cars and goes on an informational tour in the Prancing Horse’s headquarters.

Nico Rosberg gives us an informational tour of the Ferrari headquarters in Maranello, Italy. The ex Mercedes and Williams driver visited the museum, and a famous restaurant, and drove some Ferrari cars on the track.

Ferrari has quite a history and impact in the motorsports world and is visible in their museum. Rosberg is an ancient car enthusiast and gave a tour of the ‘epic’ Ferrari 250LM, and Alfa Romeo’s involvement in the start of Ferrari.

Nico Rosberg’s visit to the F1 room and Ristorante Montana

The 2016 world champion was awestruck with the hypercars in Ferrari’s arsenal. Speaking about the epic La Ferrari, he said: “for me is probably the most beautiful and emotional hypercar in the world. The fact that it is a V12 normally aspirated with the hybrid technology is the holy grail of hypercars.”

The Ferrari museum has a separate Formula One world champion history room. It contains all the Ferrari world champion winning cars alongside memorabilia like helmets and information. The whole room has visuals and information about F1 drivers from Niki Lauda to Kimi Raikkonen.

The German without a doubt paid a visit to Ristorante Montana. This restaurant is famous for Mamma Rossella’s recipes and Michael Schumacher’s visits after winning championships.

Nico Rosberg on driving the Ferrari Monza SP1

Nico Rosberg got a special privilege to drive two of Ferrari’s most unique cars. First, he drove the F8-Tributo near the beautiful valley of Maranello.

After touring the factory and clicking pictures with the employees, it was time for Rosberg to suit up. He got the opportunity of driving the Ferrari Monza SP1 which is a one-seater hypercar. The 6.5-litre V12 engine that makes 809 BHP and 530 lb-ft of torque, costs a staggering 1.7 million euros.

He drove it on the Fiorano Circuit on which Michael Schumacher hold the lap record of 55 seconds. As the car did not have a windshield, it reminded Rosberg of the good old days. He said: “Moreover, It was extreme to have a head outside as that I’ve never felt before. Reminds me of the guys of the 1950s and 60s.”

Being an F1 fan, you do expect the drivers at their peak level. Whereas, Rosberg almost had a nightmare driving the Monza SP1 as the traction control was off. Emphasizing traction control, he said: “You are alone with God if you go traction control off. It’s just you and god.”