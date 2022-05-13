“Strong desire for victory” – Ayrton Senna delivers timeless message to his followers

Ayrton Senna gave a timeless inspirational message to his followers about life and advised them to do everything with love.

Ayrton Senna was one of the GOATs of the Formula 1 and he would have won more than just three championships if the horrible tragedy at the 1994 San Marino GP had not struck him.

The San Marino weekend was filled with tragedies for the F1 world. The sport lost one of its most talented drivers. Behind the wheels of his Williams, the Brazillian racer was leading the race at Imola when he left the racing line and crashed into the concrete wall on the seventh lap.

Senna lost his life leaving an unfathomable amount of heartbreak and shock for the drivers and fans all around the world. This was not the only tragedy that took place at the 1994 San Marino GP.

During Saturday qualifying, Austrian rookie Roland Ratzenberger was killed. The front wing of his Simtek-Ford broke sending the car into the concrete retaining wall at high speed.

At the same qualifying session, Senna’s compatriot and protégé Rubens Barrichello was involved in a serious accident. His car became airborne and hit the tyre wall and fence. Barrichello suffered a broken nose and arm and withdrew from the event.

Ayrton Senna obtained everything through determination

Senna’s death made a huge impact on the F1 world. Many of his Brazillian fans considered the incident to be a national tragedy. At the time, the Brazillian government declared three days of national mourning.

During his funeral, about three million people flocked to the streets of São Paulo. This gathering is widely considered the largest recorded gathering of mourners.

In an unearthed video, Senna delivered an inspiring message to his fans around the globe about life. He said, “I had a privileged life. But everything that I have was obtained through determination, perseverance and a tremendous desire to achieve my goals.”

“A strong desire for victory, meaning victory in life, not just as a driver. To all of you that are watching me today, let me say that whoever you may be in life. Whatever your position is. No matter if you are very rich or very poor, you must show great strength and determination.”

“Always do everything with love and deep faith in God. One day, you will achieve your dream. Somehow, you will achieve your dream.”

