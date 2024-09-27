Guenther Steiner Breathes a Sigh of Relief as US Court Dismisses Haas Trademark Lawsuit

Haas F1 parted ways with former team principal Geunther Steiner at the beginning of 2024. Soon after, they filed a lawsuit against the Italian-American for an alleged trademark infringement. Steiner will now be able to breathe a sigh of relief, knowing that the lawsuit filed against him has been dismissed by the Central District Court of California.

The American outfit had filed a lawsuit against Steiner, claiming that the Italian-American “unlawfully” displayed “the Haas Automation Trademarks and the Haas Automation Trade Dress” in his autobiography, Surviving to Drive. However, as per the judgment given by the court, Steiner had good reason to use both the Haas Automation Trademarks and the Haas Automation Trade Dress as he described his experience with the team in his book.

“Naturally, the Book details Steiner’s experience as Team Principal of the Haas F1 Team. That necessarily requires him to mention the Haas name. As many sports biographies do, it includes photographs of the season, which will undoubtedly show the Haas Marks,” read the judgment given by Judge André Birotte, Jr.

While the court has dismissed the trademark lawsuit against Steiner, he is still awaiting the decision on the lawsuit he filed against the Haas F1 team. Steiner had claimed that Haas has not given him any commissions or additional pay despite using his popularity to their advantage for marketing reasons.

Soon after both parties filed lawsuits against one another, both have moved on. Steiner is now serving as a successful commentator for the German television channel RTL. On the other hand, Haas is now being led by Ayao Komatsu, who has brilliantly helped the team climb up to seventh in the standings from rock bottom last year.