Guenther Steiner Takes Haas F1 to Court

Guenther Steiner has sued the Haas F1 team in Charlotte court on Tuesday, April 30, on two counts. The first is for unpaid commissions from 2021 to 2023. Secondly, for the use of his likeness in promotional materials and merchandise. The 59-year-old has made this decision after Gene Haas did not renew his contract for 2024 as his side’s team principal.

Gene did not extend Steiner’s contract beyond 2023 because of the continued downfall of his team. Gene felt a change in leadership was necessary to spark some life in his F1 project.

This unexpected scenario left Steiner without a job for 2024. However, the team was still enjoying the monetary benefits of his popularity in the F1 world with merchandise with his likeness.

The merchandising began after Steiner’s popularity skyrocketed due to his appearance in Netflix’s Drive to Survive (DTS). Steiner’s popularity drove additional revenue streams for the team for which he never received any royalties.

Hence, he is also claiming now that the team is yet to pay him commissions for 2021, 2022, and 2023 in violation of their employment agreement. Steiner has claimed a breach of contract and violations under the state’s wage law and the aforementioned commission.

“After years of accepting the benefits of Mr. Steiner’s reputation, experience, and deep connections within the sport, Haas F1 cannot withhold from Mr. Steiner the benefits he has earned,” read the lawsuit as highlighted by CourtHouseNews.com. Apart from the recently filed lawsuit, Steiner is happy to spend life away from F1.

Guenther Steiner reflects on life after and beyond Formula 1

In the last season of DTS, Guenther Steiner visited his old friend Mattia Binotto and made an interesting revelation. As quoted by The Athletic, Steiner revealed, “There is life outside of F1 as well. Maybe it’s time to do something different.”

Come January 2024, his wish came true even if it wasn’t out of choice. Gene Haas decided to replace the 59-year-old to allow Ayao Komatsu to step up.

With Steiner no longer serving as Haas’ team principal, he is now enjoying his life away from the stress of the sport. He’s often featured on the other side of the camera as a pundit for German TV channel RTL.

Growing up in the world of journalism, he was also a part of Channel 10’s 2024 Australian GP team. The Italian will make an appearance in Miami as well under an ambassadorial role.

Moreover, he’s also working on a sequel to his best-selling book, Surviving to Drive. However, despite no longer being a team principal, Steiner has admitted that he’s busier than he’d liked to be.

His 30-year experience in the sport is keeping him in and around the paddock. Even though he’s amazed by the continuous opportunities he is receiving, he is still enjoying life away from the hectic day-to-day of running an F1 team.