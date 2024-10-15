Guenther Steiner Explains His Excessive Swearing In Netflix’s Drive to Survive

Guenther Steiner’s candid, no-nonsense personality shown on Netflix’s Drive to Survive (DTS) docuseries has made him a fan favorite in the F1 community over the years. One of his personality traits — swearing in tense situations — has made him even more popular.

Appearing on the ‘Road to Success’ podcast with Ben Fowler, Steiner offered insight into his habit of using strongly worded language to express himself.

Fowler asked Steiner whether what fans saw on DTS was him being himself. The former Haas Team Principal replied, “Yes, because that is in racing… but that is not stress, that is an emotion, it’s something different.”

The Italian-American then added that he had always been real, suggesting that swearing was just a way he liked to express himself.

Steiner set to launch new book: ‘After lawsuits, publisher is cautious’ – Guenther Steiner, Haas F1 team boss, gained media attention through the Netflix series Drive to Survive and became a best-selling author with his first book ‘Surviving to Drive.’ On 10 October, the sequel,… pic.twitter.com/krue8BeAaX — This is Formula 1 (@ThisIsFormu1a1) August 19, 2024

However, he wasn’t the same foul-mouthed person thirty minutes after a race had ended. When the pressure subsided and the situation cooled down, Steiner would always make amends with anyone he may have offended. “I’m never afraid to go there and apologize for it,” he added.

While Steiner became popular for his character in the paddock, the situation was quite different in the Haas boardroom. He had been in charge of the Kannapolis-based team since 2016, and while owner Gene Haas aimed for wins and podiums, the team struggled to compete even for midfield positions.

As a result, Steiner was relieved of his duties in 2023. Following his departure, he embarked on a career in media, making appearances on various podcasts, interviews—some of which he hosted himself—and writing books. Steiner has been eager to share his F1 experiences with the world.

Steiner explains his style of management

Reflecting on his journey to F1, Steiner also shared insights into his path to becoming a manager in the sport. 15 years before becoming Haas’ boss, he was the Managing Director of Jaguar from 2001 to 2003.

However, when the team struggled with technical issues, Steiner stepped down, later revealing that those early experiences were crucial in shaping his approach to management.

He also shared that growing up in a family that ran a small butcher shop taught him valuable lessons about hard work.

This upbringing influenced his style, which he described as, “Managing is telling people what to do, but how you tell it—that is the key.” This people-centric approach became a cornerstone of his management philosophy.