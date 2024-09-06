Guenther Steiner Is Not Sure if Lando Norris Deserves to Win the Championship

Currently 62 points behind in the drivers’ standings, Lando Norris has emerged as an unlikely championship contender to Max Verstappen and is fighting hard to win his maiden F1 title. However, former Haas boss Guenther Steiner is unsure if the Briton deserves to win the 2024 championship, given his performances and a lack of aggressive attitude.

Speaking on the Red Flags podcast, Steiner highlighted Norris’ timid reaction to Oscar Piastri overtaking him at the Italian GP. Steiner stated how Norris did not come on the radio to complain and express his frustration about things not going to plan for his championship ambitions after his teammate overtook him.

The American-Italian said, “What’s strange to me as well is like Oscar overtakes him, there is never a bad reaction or emotional reaction from Lando. He never plays this game.”

“He beats himself up a lot. I think we need to tell him to grow bigger b*lls. I mean we cannot just playing it out all politically with papaya rules or whatever”, he added.

Steiner stated that instead of being more aggressive for his championship ambitions, Norris is being too nice. The former Haas boss recalled the Hungarian GP team orders saga when the #4 driver caved into his team’s pressure of letting Piastri by for his maiden Grand Prix win.

While Steiner agreed that it makes Norris a good human being and it was the right thing to do, he questioned if that is the right attitude to win a championship. The 59-year-old stated that not many drivers would have done something like that with a championship in the offing.

Does Norris need to stamp his authority at McLaren?

After Piastri’s surprise move at the Della Roggia chicane in Monza, everything went downhill for Norris in the Italian GP. He had to settle for third and accepted that his teammate drove a better race. At the post-race presser, the Briton stated that while the Aussie got too close for comfort, they still avoided contact, so all was well between them.

The debate over papaya rules and McLaren’s reluctance to implement team orders in Norris’ favor has been ongoing ever since the Hungarian GP. The Briton stated that he would ideally not want team orders and would like to win the championship on his merit.

However, with only eight races left, Norris may have to compromise with his pride and use Piastri’s help to be smart about his championship battle. Moreover, winning as many races as possible should be his aim. That is the only way he can show his merit to stamp his authority at McLaren for them to naturally implement team orders.

As for the Woking team, they have been playing it quite diplomatically and maintain that both their drivers are equal in terms of their pace. While that may be the case, it is pertinent to note that Piastri is 44 points behind Norris and may not be in the best position to win the drivers’ championship this season.

So, they may have to keep the ‘papaya rules’ of engagement aside to implement team orders and back Norris’ title charge from a realistic perspective.