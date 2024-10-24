Guenther Steiner Is ”Pretty Sure” Sergio Perez Will Be Sacked by Red Bull Before 2025

Sergio Perez’s position at Red Bull has become increasingly untenable owing to his inconsistent form this season. While he has a contract with the team for 2025, there is a real possibility of the Milton Keynes-based outfit replacing him. On this, former Haas boss Guenther Steiner feels Red Bull will follow through with that before the next season gets underway.

On the Red Flags podcast, Steiner discussed Red Bull’s confusing driver lineup situation. The hosts asked him whether the team was disregarding the Constructors’ Championship by ignoring Perez’s underperformances and giving him a long rope.

Steiner stated that he too, didn’t understand why they hadn’t replaced the Guadalajara-born driver, as strong reports of them doing so came out before the summer break. Instead, Red Bull axed Daniel Ricciardo from RB (its sister team) and brought in Liam Lawson to replace him.

Steiner felt this entire situation was confusing. However, the American-Italian added that Perez might still get the pink slip after the 2024 season is over. He said, “I cannot be sure, but I’m pretty sure that next year there will be somebody else in the Red Bull car because as you said they cannot not care about the championship.”

Helmut Marko on Checo’s contract for 2025: “Perez may have a contract, but Formula 1 is a meritocracy. If the performance isn’t right, even contracts are useless.” [https://t.co/Zkq5I7YMEm] pic.twitter.com/Niys1sbOJU — RBR Daily (@RBR_Daily) October 23, 2024

Steiner mentioned that maybe Perez was retaining his seat at Max Verstappen’s behest. Despite few skirmishes and tense moments on track, Verstappen and Perez have been an ideal teammate pairing and there have been reports of the Dutchman pushing Red Bull to retain the 34-year-old.

However, with the Austrian outfit struggling with car performance and slipping down the constructors’ championship standings, they may have no choice but to replace Perez for next season.

Red Bull currently faces the threat of Ferrari overtaking them for second place in the championship. So, if Perez can’t help them hold on to P2, let alone beat McLaren for the title, it could be game over for the Mexican.

Lawson could replace Perez

Lawson replacing Ricciardo for the last six races of 2024 has its own caveats, per many experts. There is chatter about the Kiwi driver being a potential candidate to take the second Red Bull seat. If Lawson can prove his pace in the remainder of the 2024 season, Red Bull could consider him as a good replacement for Perez.

Now, even Yuki Tsunoda has been a contender for this promotion to the senior Red Bull team for a while. However, as The Race‘s Scott Mitchell-Malm explained, the team hasn’t considered Tsunoda a serious candidate.

Liam Lawson in Red Bull Racing colors. Something to get used to ahead of 2025? pic.twitter.com/XBHO2nruij — PlanetF1 (@Planet_F1) October 23, 2024

There are reports about Tsunoda getting a test with Red Bull and the Austrian team considering him for a potential 2025 seat. However, as has been the case with the Japanese driver often, these reports have never materialized in reality as Tsunoda’s temperament and mindset have always been a hindering focal point.

This puts the ball in Lawson’s court, as the Kiwi is showing better potential than his Japanese teammate. After a points-scoring finish in Austin [which was his first race in over a year], Lawson seems set to knock on Red Bull’s doors for a 2025 seat.