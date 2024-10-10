Guenther Steiner Is Ready to Return to F1 but Sets One Condition

Ever since his exit from Formula 1, former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has been quizzed many times about whether he wants to return to the sport. His answer has always remained that he does not mind staying away from F1.

However, the Italian-American has recently revealed in an interview with the Irish Independent that he is ready to return to F1, provided one of his conditions is met. Steiner said;

“You miss a little bit like when the cars are going out for qualifying but you know it’s okay. I was there. It’s not like oh I cannot live without this. No, it’s good. I can live without it. Do I want to get in? If the right opportunity comes, if a project comes along where I can see that we can achieve something, yes, I’m open to it.”

He made it clear during the interview that he is not keen to join a team, whose only objective is to get into the points-scoring places. He believes he already has the experience of such a role at Haas and does not want to go back to it. Having said that, he did admit that he misses the adrenaline rush that comes with being an F1 team principal.

Steiner also regrets not giving enough time to his family

In another interview, Steiner explained how he regrets not having spent enough time with his daughter since he has always been required to travel around the world to fulfill his F1 duties. While speaking to Elizabeth Day on the ‘How to Fail’ podcast, Steiner said,

“Just being around for her [his daughter] because I think I missed out to understand how much a child actually loves you because you took other priorities and somehow they feel that they are not number one in your life. And I think you just miss out on time you can spend with them and as I said before you cannot buy time“.

This is one of the biggest reasons why Steiner does not want to go back to F1 if he does not receive the ‘right opportunity’.