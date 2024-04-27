Miami GP Shuts Down Donald Trump’s Fundraiser Effort Based on $250,000 per Ticket Offer

After completing five races in the season, F1 is ready for Miami to host the first of three American races. The fixture, however, has run into a political drama even before the race weekend kicks off. This is because the Grand Prix organizers have served one of Donald Trump’s close confidante a cease and desist notice.

The notice aims to curb any efforts at raising political funding during the Miami GP. Steven Witkoff, reported to be a close ally of Donald Trump, purchased the Paddock Club Rooftop Suite which retails at $250,000. The organizers learned about Witkoff’s plans to hold a fundraiser and acted on it by serving the notice. Trump’s impending presence, meanwhile, was confirmed after the secret services contacted the race officials.

The Washington Post got hold of the notice that the Miami GP organizers served Witkoff. It read, “It has come to our attention that you may be using your Paddock Club Rooftop Suite for a political purpose, namely raising money for a federal election at $250,000 per ticket, which clearly violates the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix suite license agreement.”

It further stated, “If this is true, we regret to inform you that your suite license will be revoked, you will not be allowed to attend the race at any time, and we will refund you in full.”

Miami GP is one of the most popular races among A-list celebrities to attend. The $250,000 ticket shows just how much they are ready to spend to attend the race weekend. Their presence also makes for a fertile ground for HNIs who can contribute handsomely for a political campaign.

The Paddock Club Rooftop Suite, however, has certain rules of engagement. A part of those terms reads, “advertising, promotional or commercial purposes (including without limitation, prizes, competitions, contests, or sweepstakes) without the prior written consent of Promoter and the F1 entities…”

Donald Trump supporter reacts to the development

The Miami GP race weekend will start on May 3 and last until May 5. After the legendary Circuit of The Americas in Texas, Miami became the second permanent American fixture in the F1 calendar in 2022. Las Vegas followed suit the next year, completing the holy trinity of the American F1 races.

The notice to Donald Trump supporter, however, seems to be the first major controversy Miami GP has attracted. Until now, the organizers of the Grand Prix and the race officials have issued no statements on the development.

Steven Witkoff, in his reaction, has dubbed the news fake, though. The Post quoted him as saying, “This is something fake, for sure.” It remains to be seen what step he will take in the coming days.