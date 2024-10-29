Guenther Steiner Reveals Why It Will Be Easy for Lewis Hamilton to Adjust to Ferrari Engines

Lewis Hamilton has driven Mercedes-powered cars throughout his F1 career, which is why a switch to Ferrari in 2025 has raised some concerns. Whether Hamilton will be able to adjust to the Ferrari power unit is the question, and Guenther Steiner is confident, assuring that it won’t be an issue for the seven-time World Champion.

Steiner, on the Red Flags podcast, revealed why the transition would be easier for Hamilton.

For starters, modern electronic tools in F1 make it possible to adjust each car’s power delivery to suit a driver’s style. And so, Hamilton would have all the support to fine-tune to Ferrari engine to his liking. Steiner added,

“What they will do is they will drive this thing in the simulator until the cows come home, so that he understands how to best use the engine, you know. How to recharge [the battery] and all that good stuff, when to use the power, and how long you have it available. I don’t see a problem because Lewis will put some effort in so he’s ready in Australia [first race of the 2025 season] next year.”

Guenther Steiner on Sir Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari “Can you imagine if he starts to win with Ferrari, like he does now with Mercedes?” “What a hero he will be to the world. I mean, he’s already a legend without a doubt, but if he takes Ferrari to a world championship, and I… pic.twitter.com/s1T75MDlDO — sim (@sim3744) August 10, 2024

Steiner further stated that Hamilton would be well-prepared for the shift by the start of the 2025 season, especially since he would be putting in the work during pre-season.

Hamilton became one of F1’s all-time greats with Mercedes, whom he joined in 2013. But even before that, he had ties with the Brackley-based outfit. They supported him during his junior days and also supplied engines to McLaren — with whom he won the first of his seven World titles.

On paper, joining Ferrari would be a big change for Hamilton. But Steiner doesn’t think so.

Ferrari won’t be too different

In the same podcast, Steiner noted that engine performance across teams is not as varied as many might believe. “I think that will be no problem for him. The engines are very similar in terms of performance and power,” he stated, referring to the slight differences in power output resulting from the FIA’s engine freeze implemented at the end of 2023.

The former Haas Team Principal admitted that there would be a learning curve. However, Hamilton, who has more than 350 race starts in F1, would be more than capable of adjusting to the challenge of driving for Ferrari.

Hamilton is known to go above and beyond in his preparation, which means he’ll likely spend countless hours in the simulator to make sure he’s ready to deliver from the very start of next season.

Another factor is that Hamilton will be highly motivated to make what seems like his final stint in F1 work out exactly as he has planned, and he’ll be able to deliver that elusive championship for Ferrari and also his eighth title.