“Guenther Steiner should look at himself”: Mick Schumacher’s uncle criticizes Haas team bosses for being unfair on drivers

Mick Schumacher’s uncle Ralf did not hold back on his words while criticizing Haas team principal Guenther Steiner and owner Gene Haas.

Haas had a disastrous 2021 season when they finished bottom in the points table with neither of their drivers scoring a single point. At the start of 2022, they let go of Nikita Mazepin and replaced him with Kevin Magnussen. That and some added development boost saw the American team make some big strides in the early stages.

However, after a promising first half of the season, their form dropped again in the second half. Since the season resumed with the Belgian GP back in August, the Kannapolis-based outfit has not scored a single point.

In addition to their own poor car performance, Steiner and Haas have repeatedly criticized both drivers for their mistakes. Mick Schumacher in particular has been subject to a lot of attacks. The 23-year-old’s uncle Ralf, took it upon himself to defend both him and Magnussen.

Everyone at Haas is performing well other than Guenther Steiner, says Schumacher

Steiner is one of the most popular team principals in F1 today. His popularity sky-rocketed due to his funny catchphrases documented in the superhit Netflix show Drive to Survive. Ralf Schumacher, however, feels that this sport should not be confused with a reality show.

Schumacher launched a scathing attack on Steiner and Haas, suggesting that everyone in the team is doing a great job other than the two bosses.

“Maybe he should listen back to his own interviews and maybe he will notice something himself,” he said to Sky Sports. “I think the whole team is performing well, with the exception of the team boss and the team owner.”

Why was Haas criticizing Mick Schumacher?

Schumacher struggled to get up to speed in the initial part of the 2022 season. He was being comprehensively outperformed by Magnussen and things did not look good for him. On top of that, he made multiple mistakes which led to costly crashes.

Gene Haas on Mick Schumacher… “I think Mick has got a lot of potential, but you know he costs a fortune and he’s wrecked a lot of cars that have cost us a lot of money that we just don’t have.” [Associated Press] pic.twitter.com/q6ZSVN6H5e — PlanetF1 (@Planet_F1) October 18, 2022

This made team owner Gene Haas speak out against the young German. Haas said that having Schumacher in the team was ‘costing a fortune.’ He also added that having a driver who’s at the back and crashing is not financially viable for the team.