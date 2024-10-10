Guenther Steiner’s Excessive Swearing in Drive to Survive Displeases His Wife: “She’s Not Happy About It”

Guenther Steiner has often stated how he never watches Drive to Survive (DTS) despite being one of the stars of the show. He knows that he won’t like seeing himself on a docu-series. Steiner’s wife Gertie, however, watches the Netflix show and doesn’t like the excessive swearing in it by her husband.

In an interview with the Irish Independent, Guenther discussed the same as the host quoted an excerpt from his new book, ‘Unfiltered’. The excerpt had an exchange between Gertie and Guenther and how the former keeps his swearing in check at home.

I can’t believe a bunch of hypocrites at the FIA ​​have actually given a fucking penalty for swearing. The world has officially gone fucking mental! #SingaporeGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/J12iClAATV — Günther Steiner (@BanterSteiner) September 20, 2024

On this, Guenther revealed that she doesn’t allow him to swear at home. He said, “I get always told off. And I never ask my wife what she thinks about Drive to Survive because that is one of the reasons I don’t watch it. Guess what I don’t want an answer. Because she is not happy about it [the swearing]. But she watched it and she knows me anyways.”

The 59-year-old has been a popular character in DTS ever since its first season came out in 2019 and his swearing bits have become meme material for the F1 social media communities, who deem him a cult figure of the sport.

In the interview and his book, Guenther also revealed instances of his wife scolding him for swearing. The key reason Gertie doesn’t like her husband swearing is because there’s a chance that their daughter may get influenced by it.

Guenther’s bond with his daughter

In another interview with Mirror Sport, Guenther revealed how his wife doesn’t wish their daughter, Greta, to start swearing excessively like him. That is why, he has to strictly abide by this swearing ban at home.

He also revealed how Greta deliberately uses expletive language at times to pin the blame on him. Guenther stated, “I’ve got now my 15-year-old, who starts to use the word sometimes. Whoa, whoa, whoa, that doesn’t go down well, you know? If we look at each other, where is Mama? It’s all my fault.” Guenther further added,

“She does it on purpose, so I get blamed for it. My daughter is a handful.”

Guenther and Gertie had Greta pretty late in their lives. So, the former Haas boss is now keen on spending more time with his 15-year-old daughter. As a result, he felt that his Haas exit at the start of 2024 was worth it.