Haas F1 boss thinks Schumacher name is blessing and curse for Mick

Haas F1 team have been under the spotlight of massive criticism following the team’s decision to sack Mick Schumacher.

Team boss Guenther Steiner called out the German driver on several occasions for his underwhelming performance. In his 2 years of stint with the team, Schumacher scored his first point for the team at the British GP then at the Red Bull Ring in the 2022 season.

But on top of that also came multiple crashes that saw Schumacher incur huge costs to the team. Haas then later decided to replace Schumacher with Nico Hulkenberg.

The Schumacher name brought pressure on the team

Following the talks of Mick’s potential exit from the team, multiple criticisms started flooding into the American team’s garage, especially from German media.

While Steiner said that the criticisms, even from Mick’s uncle Ralf Schumacher did not have much effect on him, he did concede that the Schumacher name weighed heavily on him.

Being the son of the F1 legend Michael Schumacher, undoubtedly Mick carries a massive burden on his shoulder to perform extraordinarily in the sport.

And when he entered the back of the grid Haas F1 team, the team also had to carry the pressure that came with the Schumacher name, believes Steiner.

Mick ‘Schumacher’ can’t score points with Haas

Irrespective of his driver’s name, Steiner did what felt right to him for his team. In his effort to rise above the grid in the years to come, he let go of Schumacher leaving him with no seats in the 2023 season.

The Italian said that Mick’s surname brought added pressure with it. “I respect the Schumacher name, but you can’t score points with me,” he said.

The 57-year-old said that it brought a lot of media attention to their garage. While it did not bring any financial help, it did no harm as well.

Nevertheless, he feels that the name was a blessing and a curse for the team. As it was for Mick himself.

