F1

“Had to ask the parents for each other’s hands in marriage”- F1 Twitter left in awe as Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda’s parents meet

"Had to ask the parents for each other's hands in marriage"- F1 Twitter left in awe as Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda's parents meet
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"He doesn’t deserve this"– F1 Twitter reacts as Lewis Hamilton gives up on Mercedes W13
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"Had to ask the parents for each other's hands in marriage"- F1 Twitter left in awe as Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda's parents meet
“Had to ask the parents for each other’s hands in marriage”- F1 Twitter left in awe as Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda’s parents meet

The AlphaTauri duo of Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly is one of the most popular…