“Had to ask the parents for each other’s hands in marriage”- F1 Twitter left in awe as Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda’s parents meet

The AlphaTauri duo of Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly is one of the most popular driver pairings among Formula 1 fans today.

Gasly has been involved with the AlphaTauri set up since 2018, back when the team was called Toro Rosso. He moved to Red Bull briefly in 2019, but was dropped halfway into the season. Since then, he’s been a part of the Faenza based outfit.

Tsunoda on the other hand joined the team in 2021 after a successful 2020 F2 season. His rookie season did not go off to a strong start as he struggled to get good results. However, he picked up some form in the latter stages of the season and has carried it over to the current campaign.

Both Tsunoda and Gasly are very popular among F1 fans. They have engaged in several promotional events and featured in videos together, which were very well received. The AlphaTauri drivers also have a great relationship, and are friends off track.

Ahead of this weekend’s Canadian GP, Gasly and Tsunoda’s parents met in Montreal, and F1 Twitter was delighted that they caught up!

F1 Twitter reacts to Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda’s parents meeting

Gasly and Tsunoda are very popular and well liked by the F1 community, as a result social media went crazy when they saw the two’s parents catching up. There were jokes regarding the duo getting married even!

This is happening! Everybody stay calm! It’s not a drill

YUKI AND PIERRE’S PARENTS MET pic.twitter.com/7CGo3Ouf0f — I’m ED (@KindaGoodBird) June 18, 2022

had to ask the parents for each other’s hands in marriage before the wedding obv — bree 🍂 captain papaya (@brees_flowers) June 18, 2022

Twitter user discovers genetics for the first time — Dom (@dom_manley) June 18, 2022

Yo is it just me or Yuki’s dad is kinda hot — Procraster🍁 (@Rishon2711) June 18, 2022

Gasly earned a season best fifth place finish in Azerbaijan last week. Tsunoda was running in the higher points places before a rea-wing issue spoiled his race. The duo will be hoping to carry their good form into the Canadian GP this weekend.

