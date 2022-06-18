“I would be happy if I was allowed to touch other people’s cars!”- Sebastian Vettel reveals one rule he wants to see changed in Formula 1 today

Four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel was given the nickname ‘Inspector Seb’ for checking other drivers’ cars out after the races.

At the Brazilian GP in 2021, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen created controversy when he touched the rear wing of Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes. The two were engaged in a close and intense battle for the World Championship and tensions were high.

After qualifying on Friday, Verstappen appeared to be standing and close and checking out the rear wing of the W12. Before moving away, he touched the wing, which led to Mercedes lodging a complaint. Verstappen was fined $50,000 and the FIA reminded drivers that touching others’ cars was not permitted.

This led to memes being made on ‘Inspector Seb’ and how he would not be allowed to inspect cars anymore. After that race in Sao Paolo last year, Vettel even joked about a potential fine he would have to pay if he did touch a car.

Seb on the team radio in after quali: “Okay, thank you. I am gonna touch Hamilton’s rear wing! I’m joking… I will try the front wing, maybe it’s 25k.” 😂😂😂#BrazilGP pic.twitter.com/jXyKfbJMin — Sebastian Vettel #5 (@sebvettelnews) November 13, 2021

In an interview with WTF1’s Matt Gallagher, the former Red Bull driver once again joked that he would be delighted to touch other people’s cars, and get away without paying the fine.

Sebastian Vettel wants more simplicity regarding track-limit rules

Vettel was of course not serious about his desire to see drivers being allowed to touch other’s cars. The German driver in fact, was not sure about the one rule he wanted to see changed in F1 today. This was in response to a question asked by Gallagher.

Initially, he simply replied with ‘track limits’, which he later admitted was not something that should be changed. However, he would prefer some more simplicity regarding the limits. “Sometimes the discussions are very silly I have to say about track limits,” Vettel said. “So maybe, simplify that.”

“I would be happy if I was allowed to touch other people’s cars and not get fined a massive amount of money,” the four-time World Champion joked.

Track limits have been questioned in several F1 races over the years. It’s not the limits that drivers and fans are concerned about, but how the rules are implemented if someone fails to stay within limits. There has been a lot of inconsistency over how drivers were penalized for violating track limits, particularly in the 2021 F1 season.

