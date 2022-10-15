Half of the tickets ranging from $223 to $685 for 2023 Belgian GP are now sold out

The Belgian GP is set to return in 2023 with an exciting turnout of fans as half the tickets are already sold out.

The Belgian Grand Prix passed Liberty Media’s selection process and has confirmed its presence in the 2023 F1 season. Similar to this year’s race at the Spa circuit, a massive turnout of fans is expected for the weekend in 2023 as half of the GP tickets are already sold out.

The 2023 Belgian Grand Prix ticket prices range from $223 to $685 on F1’s official website. Currently, the portal is offering Gold 9: Pole position, Gold 6: Chicane and Bronze tickets priced at $685, $627 and $223 respectively.

With Liberty Media trying to host more races in the US and the Middle East, some of the iconic GPs in Europe were on the brink of being kicked off the calendar. The races in question were the Belgian GP, French GP and Monaco GP.

While the French GP could not make it through, the Monaco GP and the Belgian GP saved themselves a spot.

Also Read: Tickets ranging from $361 to $578 for the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix are now on sale

Organisers of Belgian GP spent $24.3 Million on the track

Ahead of the 2022 season, the organisers of the Spa circuit introduced a number of changes to the track including some updates to the legendary Eau Rouge.

Spending $24.3 Million to increase the track’s essential safety requirements, the layout saw the addition of more run-off space to the Eau Rouge and Raidillon. Several incidents at these spots in the past years including the horrific accident of Anthoine Hubert led to the decision.

That’s what is so awesome about motorsport. No matter what happens, we stick together. Fans pay their tribute to Hubert, putting their ticket for the Saturday next to a candle and some letters. #F1 #BelgianGP #Hubert pic.twitter.com/iX4IljFX7S — Laurens Stade (@StadeLaurens) September 1, 2019

The circuit also added some gravel traps around the corners and has resurfaced the track in several places.

Also Read: 8 GP winner Daniel Ricciardo reveals why he has been outperformed by his teammate

What happened at the 2022 Belgian GP?

Despite starting from P14 following some PU penalties, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen increased his lead over his rival Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc by claiming the victory.

He stormed through the track to take the lead of the pack in the 12th lap of the 44-lap race. Leclerc who started at P15 could not catch the Dutchman and finished the race at P6.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton got involved in an opening lap crash with his former rival Fernando Alonso and had to retire from the race.

Also Read: Fernando Alonso on what keeps his arch-rival Lewis Hamilton above from the rest