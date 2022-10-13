Tickets for the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix are now on sale

The tickets for the thrilling night at the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix have gone up for sale and it ranges from $361 to $578.

Singapore GP returned in the 2022 season after two years break due to the Covid-19 pandemic providing the drivers and fans with one of the most thrilling races of the season.

The track with 23 Turns around the Marina Bay Area has signed a contract with F1 to stay a part of the F1 calendar until 2028. And the tickets for the next season have already gone up for sale as the fans want to enjoy the live action from ground zero.

Motorsport tickets are offering tickets to the fans for next year’s race on its official website. The price of the ticket varies from $361 to $578 with different specifications allotted to each category.

What are the types of tickets at the Singapore Grand Prix?

A 3-day admission ticket offers the fans access to the track throughout the weekend and is usually a bit more expensive than the rest. However, the website is not offering this particular ticket yet.

Instead, the grandstand tickets are available for the fans at a price of $361. The grandstands protect the fans from unpredictable weather and offer only limited access to the circuit.

The most costly ticket available for the moment is a general admission ticket. The ticket is worth $578 but it offers a lot of freedom to the spectators.

New layout confirmed! According to the @F1NightRace website, the 2023 Singapore GP will feature a revamped sector 3. This has been rumoured for sometime and is related to construction work that was due to take place but delayed due to the pandemic. Thoughts?#F1 pic.twitter.com/rB6EabOIDE — r/Formula1 (@F1Subreddit) October 13, 2022

While the general admission tickets won’t offer a seat to the viewers and the fans would be left at the mercy of the weather, they will have the flexibility to move around. This means that the fans can select the spot as per their wish from which they want to catch the live action at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

