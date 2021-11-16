“Hamilton was close, but I don’t think he was close enough”– Former F1 driver thinks Max Verstappen compromised his performance by being too defensive at Turn 1

Former F1 driver Jolyon Palmer feels Max Verstappen yielded himself after going too defensive against Lewis Hamilton in Brazil.

Lewis Hamilton was topping his straight-line speed to be around 340 kmph. According to Helmut Marko’s estimate, 15.2 kmph more than Max Verstappen’s Red Bull.

The sudden surge in pace by Mercedes is credited to the new engine the Briton took last weekend. However, Former f1 driver thinks Max Verstappen made some faults, and their absence would have limited Hamilton.

According to him, the Dutchman went too defensive against Hamilton at Turn 1. Therefore, the reigning world champion exploited his advantage even more.

“We would need another look at this, but I think Verstappen was defending sometimes unnecessarily at Turn 1,” said Palmer while appearing on the Chequered Flag Podcast.

“I think that Hamilton was close, but I don’t think he was close enough to go for a move. And Verstappen just kept turning in early for Turn 1, it was compromising his exits down to Turn 4, and I just don’t think he needed to do that.”

“On all three occasions quite possibly, I don’t think that Hamilton was close enough for a lunge. So I think that is the bit that maybe Max could have done a little bit better in the car, possibly.”

“Would it have been enough to see him through the whole race? I don’t know, maybe in the end Hamilton was just a bit too quick.”

Max Verstappen under threat

Despite Palmer’s claims, Red Bull’s management thinks the straight-line speed of Mercedes is too much for them. And if they maintain this level, the Milton-Keynes-based outfit sees their prospects sinking.

Though, Verstappen believes that the new engine power will dwindle in the next races, which will bring the two drivers on the level. So, overall, this championship is going down to the wire with only 14 points gap between the two.

