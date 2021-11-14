“[Max] Verstappen just got given a driving lesson”– English broadcaster mocks Red Bull ace after his defeat against Lewis Hamilton in Brazil

English broadcaster Piers Morgan mocks Red Bull star after the latter’s recent defeat by the hands of Lewis Hamilton in Brazil.

Lewis Hamilton executed a comprehensive win against Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in Brazil. The biggest shocking element fro this result is that Hamilton sealed a victory after being dropped at the end of the pit.

He jumped 15 positions during the sprint race on Saturday, but his five-place engine grid penalty further dropped him to P10. So, the Briton started from there.

But after cruising past eight cars, he had a fantastic battle with Verstappen. But in the end, the Dutchman had to bow down in front of the reigning champion’s class.

But with Verstappen’s defeat, English broadcaster Piers Morgan made the Red Bull ace his target. The 56-year-old media personality said he got schooled by the seven-time world champion.

Verstappen just got given a driving lesson by Hamilton.

That’s how a real champion races a car. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 14, 2021

Max Verstappen sees it as a good result; Red Bull differs

Hamilton took a new engine before the start of the Grand Prix this weekend. So, Verstappen realizes that the Silver Arrows will be having more power coming into Brazil.

He hopes the added power in hamilton’s engine dwindles in the next couple of races. So that he manages to outperform his rival to win the championship.

However, Red Bull’s management doesn’t see it in that way. According to Helmut Marko, Mercedes new engine gave them a 15.2 km/h advantage over Red Bull in Brazil on the straight line.

For Marko, these are not good signs for their championship hope. He claims even if Verstappen goes for a new engine, he would only generate a 3 kWh extra power, around five times less than Mercedes newfound power.

So, with this extreme pace, will Mercedes remain stronger in the middle-east is remains to be seen.

