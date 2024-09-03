mobile app bar

“Harsh” Penalty to Kevin Magnussen Would Make Drivers Reluctant to Do Bold Maneuvers; Claims Marc Priestley

Mahim Suhalka
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“Harsh” Penalty to Kevin Magnussen Would Make Drivers Reluctant to Do Bold Maneuvers; Claims Marc Priestley

Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

Kevin Magnussen has earned himself a race ban. He becomes the first driver to amass 12 penalty points on their super license in 12 months triggering the ban since the rule’s introduction in 2014. However, a former engineer Marc Priestley believes this rule is extremely harsh. He is of the understanding this would put the drivers off of making bold and risky overtaking maneuvers on the track.

Discussing the ban in his latest YouTube video he labelled the 10-second penalty and the penalty points levied on Magnussen as harsh. He said, “The Kevin Magnussen incident, I’ve got to be honest, I thought was harsh. I thought 10 seconds was quite harsh, maybe a five seconds would have been okay but the penalty points, I just don’t understand. He’s got a race ban, that’s the kind of punishment that stops you doing stuff like that in the future.”

He further added how hard and wheel-to-wheel racing is what the fans want to watch. Such harsh rules and race bans would surely demotivate drivers from taking risks. Always playing it safe is not something that any fan or F1 entity would want to see promoted apart from keeping safety in mind.

All of this happened after the Haas man touched Yuki Tsunoda in the first half of the race. Later he locked up while trying to make a pass on Pierre Gasly and made contact. These two incidents earned him one penalty point each, brought his tally up to 12, and earned him a ban from the upcoming Azerbaijan GP. The racing incident will now not let Magnussen race in Baku. However, it will allow the future Haas man to get another race under his belt.

Kevin Magnussen likely to be replaced by Oliver Bearman for the Azerbaijan GP

Ahead of his imminent move and Magnussen’s Haas replacement in 2025 Oliver Bearman will be the natural choice for the upcoming race. The 18-year-old will get to add another F1 race to his CV in 2024. Ahead of his imminent move, this will give him a chance to work with the team and get to know them more intimately. Participating in an entire race weekend with Haas will also give him a taste of what’s to come.

The F2 man has already experienced one with Ferrari in Saudi Arabia. In fact, that’s exactly what earned him the seat on the 2025 grid. He impressed the entire grid with his performance in Jeddah. He not only replaced Carlos Sainz last minute but also made the most of his golden opportunity. The Ferrari Academy driver finished P7 in the race exceeding all expectations and scoring points.

However, the weekend with his future team who competes in the midfield will surely be a different experience. The Brit will perhaps start further down the grid and will face a major challenge compared to his cameo with Ferrari. However, based on his last performance there will surely be a lot of anticipation for his performance in Baku.

Post Edited By:Samriddhi Jaiswal

About the author

Mahim Suhalka

Mahim Suhalka

Mahim Suhalka is an F1 journalist at the SportsRush. With an ever-growing love for the sport since 2019, he became a part of the industry two years ago and since then has written over 2200 pieces. A Lewis Hamilton fan through and through and with Hamilton's loyalties shifting to Ferrari, so will his. Apart from F1, he is a Football fanatic having played the sport and represented his state in various tournaments as he still stays in touch with the sport. Always a sports enthusiast Mahim is now translating his passion into words.

Read more from Mahim Suhalka

Share this article

Don’t miss these