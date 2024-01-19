Has Oscar Piastri Just Schooled Lando Norris About His Infamous Coping Mechanism?

Lando Norris has a unique image in the F1 realm for being a self-deprecating character. The Briton acts as his own harshest critic and beats himself up in front of the media and the public eye for the smallest of mistakes. Given the latest report by PlanetF1 on how Oscar Piastri handles his mistakes, it seems Norris needs to take a page out of his teammate’s book.

While Norris tends to drown himself in self-condemnation, Piastri revealed he does so, too, but not in front of the public. The Australian believes it serves no point to question yourself in the public eye. Instead, he opts to do so in private and look for answers to rectify his mistakes.

“For me, just trying to find answers to things is the most important thing. There’s been some difficult sessions. Some difficult races. But – and I think this also comes across in my radio – there’s no point getting upset or emotional about things you can’t control”, said Piastri.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheMcLarenZone/status/1646439778802442241?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Meanwhile, Norris tends to almost have a meltdown in front of the entire world every time he makes a mistake. Given the same, Martin Brundle even advised the 24-year-old to not be so hard on himself, as it might lead to a complete breakdown of his confidence in racing.

Piastri‘s calm and clear-minded approach might have been key in the Australian registering a successful 2023 season. The 22-year-old finished the season in P9 with 97 points, with many claiming it was one of the best performances by a rookie since Lewis Hamilton.

Lando Norris facing the heat from Oscar Piastri

Soon after McLaren brought Oscar Piastri in to replace an outgoing Daniel Ricciardo, Lando Norris started to feel the heat from his rookie teammate. It was a significant decision by McLaren to end their association with Ricciardo, especially given he still stands as their latest Grand Prix winner.

However, the gamble worked wonders for the Woking-based team as the dynamics quickly shifted between the drivers, and Norris realized he needed to work much harder.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheMcLarenZone/status/1746514148102406444?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Given the same, the #4 driver admitted to Piastri’s calm and quick demeanor making him work harder and push himself more. “He’s calm, he’s controlled, and he’s quick, so I feel like he’s got a lot of what you need, and he’s pushing me more than what I’ve had the last few years”, he stated.

He added the push was good for him and the team, as it meant they would continue working harder. Piastri’s contribution has led to healthy competition within the McLaren camp, and the results are starting to show for it.