F1

“He always needed to adapt to the car”– Why Ayrton Senna’s successful early 1990 style wouldn’t have worked in today’s F1?

"He always needed to adapt to the car"– Why Ayrton Senna's successful early 1990 style wouldn't have worked in today's F1?
Janmeyjay Shukla

Previous Article
“Ja Morant goes out and is eating all of them up”: Isiah Thomas gives his flowers to the Memphis youngster while highlighting Ja’s fearlessness
Next Article
“The best player in the world and LeBron James”: Nuggets Twitter trolls The King posting a photo of Nikola Jokic next to the Lakers superstar
F1 Latest News
"It comes with a lot more pressure"- Carlos Sainz reveals that being a Ferrari driver brings up extra pressure
“It comes with a lot more pressure”- Carlos Sainz reveals that being a Ferrari driver brings up extra pressure

Carlos Sainz joined Ferrari in 2021 and finished the season in the fifth position in…