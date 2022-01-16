“He always needed to adapt to the car”– Why Ayrton Senna’s successful early 1990 style wouldn’t have worked in today’s F1?

The classic 1980s – 1990s era cars were very simply constructed and relied on engine power more than linear suspension or aerodynamics. The drivers were not worried about the grip of their tires.

Senna was just using this weird throttle technique to keep the boost pressure up so that when he did get on the throttle properly coming out of the corner his turbo was producing more boost than the competitors very clever that and it must have been incredibly hard to do but of course he was at and seller.

However, the 2014-21 turbo hybrid which is technologically advanced and more powerful cars have aerodynamics, chassis, suspensions all working together helping improve the speed of the car on the track with tire grips being one of the biggest key points.

The shift of Focus from Power to Tire Grip

In the Senna era, the engine was the focus. The wearing of the tires did not make the drivers lose seconds than they do now.

As the fastest cars are on the field tire wearing out after laps can impact milliseconds of loss leading to a shift in the standings. Tires are a much more important part of the sport and the cars are tuned around based on their reliability of them.

If today’s drivers tried the Senna like late-breaking on the corner, they would run straight to the barriers due to the car’s program not providing any feedback to the steering wheel and the tires would not even last longer than 3 laps.

Why is Ayrton Senna’s aggressive style not followed anymore?

Back in the 90s and 200s, fans could see the difference in driving style between the drivers. However, in 2021, all Formula 1 drivers right from Hamilton to Mazepin drive very similarly despite setting up new track records.

The days of drivers veering off the road are long gone. They’ve switched to racing lines, which are significantly smoother and faster. As shown in the diagram below, the red arch is slower and more aggressive, resulting in more corner crashes. The current drivers employ the green line, which allows them to be swift and smooth while coming out of the corner.