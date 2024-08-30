“He Brings No Money”: James Vowles Debunks ‘Pay Driver’ Myth on Franco Colapinto

The rumors of Logan Sargeant’s sacking have been around for a while before he was finally replaced by Franco Colapinto as revealed earlier in the week. However, Williams had some other options including the likes of Mick Schumacher, who has a couple of years of experience in F1. So, for Williams to choose a rookie to replace Sargeant led to speculations that Colapinto is perhaps a ‘pay driver’.

However, team principal James Vowles has now cleared the air by confirming that the 21-year-old Argentine is paying no money to drive for Williams in 2024.

But there is more to this situation than meets the eye as Vowles also confirmed that there will be new stickers on Colapinto’s car, mainly of his sponsors, who will end up paying money to Williams for the exposure they will get from F1. In a conversation with Sky Sports F1, the Briton said,

“He brings no money with him… We have had a number of Argentinian companies coming on board as a result of it. So what you’re going to see appearing on the car are stickers that they’re paying the right value and the right rate for it. So in other words, it’s not money because of Franco.”

Williams Racing today announces a new partnership with Latin American e-commerce and digital payments giant Mercado Libre. Its iconic handshake logo will feature on the FW46 from next month’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix. — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) August 30, 2024

Some of the sponsors of Colapinto which are based in Argentina include companies like YPF, Globant, Cerveza Quilmes, FlyBondi, Ripio, BZRP, Visit Argentina, and Celulosa Argentina.

Colapinto is the first Argentine driver in F1 in 23 years

While the money provided by Colapinto’s sponsors might not necessarily make a huge difference in Williams’ financials, it is definitely an opportunity for them to expand their fanbase to Argentina, a country that hasn’t had representation in F1 since 2001.

Colapinto’s debut at the Italian Grand Prix marks the end of a 23-year gap in the sport since the last Argentine, Gaston Mazzacane, took part in F1 at the 2001 San Marino GP. And with the enthusiasm Colapinto’s sponsors have shown in getting their logos on his car, Williams is sure to gain some fans in the southern part of South America.

Still, Argentina has a deep-rooted connection with the sport that spans over many decades. At the heart of Argentina’s F1 history is Juan Manuel Fangio, a legend of the sport who won five world championships between 1951 and 1957, setting a record that stood for nearly five decades.

Juan Manuel Fangio in #F1 Starts: 51

Wins: 24

Pole positions: 29

Podiums: 35

World titles: 5 Find out more >> https://t.co/mXROWBxNQ2 pic.twitter.com/GJQASHkoel — Formula 1 (@F1) February 8, 2017

After Fangio, Carlos Reutemann became another significant Argentine name in F1. Reutemann raced for several top teams, including Williams and Ferrari, and came tantalizingly close to winning the 1981 world championship.

Other notable Argentine drivers in F1 include Jose Froilan Gonzalez and Onofre Marimon. Gonzalez earned his place in F1 history by giving Ferrari its first-ever Grand Prix victory at the 1951 British Grand Prix.