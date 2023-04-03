“They Created the Problem Themselves”: Max Verstappen Slams FIA For Poor Management of Australian GP

F1 Grand Prix of Australia Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Red Bull Racing celebrates following the 2023 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park in Melbourne on the 2nd of April, 2023. Melbourne Australia PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xMorganxHancockx originalFilename:hancock-f1grandp230402_npDWd.jpg

Reigning Drivers’ Champion Max Verstappen has hit out at the FIA after the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday produced one of the most chaotic races in F1 history. The race featured not only safety cars but also three red flag moments.

Verstappen believes that the Australian GP was this chaotic because of FIA’s own doing. The Dutchman explained how few moments of chaos could have easily been avoided if the FIA had called for a rolling start rather than a standing start.

Since the FIA used a standing start after each red flag, multiple incidents occurred with several drivers scampering for positions. The race was so chaotic that only 12 out of 20 drivers managed to finish the race.

Max Verstappen explains how FIA could have avoided the chaos

In a post-race interview (as quoted by motorsportweek.com), Max Verstappen explained why the second red flag was not required following Kevin Magnussen’s crash. The Dutchman believes that had race control called out a safety car and then had the normal rolling start, no chaos would have taken place.

He concluded his remarks by stating, “So they created the problems themselves at the end of the day”. Verstappen was not the only driver that criticized FIA‘s decisions as several other drivers also questioned them.

However, Verstappen was the main focus during all this drama, as each time there was a standing restart, the Red Bull driver had to make sure that he got a good start. The 25-year-old kept his cool brilliantly as he did enough to hold onto his position and claim his maiden victory in Australia.

Verstappen extends his lead in the championship to 15 points

After claiming his second victory of the F1 2023 season this past Sunday in Australia, Max Verstappen has increased his points tally to 69 out of a maximum of 78. The Dutchman is now 15 points clear of his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez (54) and 24 points clear of third-placed Fernando Alonso (45).

Verstappen and Perez’s outstanding starts to the new F1 season are also evident when it comes to the Constructors’ Championship. Red Bull has already scored 123 points after just three races and is 58 points clear of second-placed Aston Martin.

Verstappen and Red Bull will now hope to carry this dominance in the season’s next race in Baku. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place from April 28 to 30.