“Not a Brave Decision”: Ex-Team Boss Denounces Max Verstappen and Christian Horner’s Praise for Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari Move

The 2024 season hasn’t even started, but Lewis Hamilton’s decision to join Ferrari next season has already given the F1 community a lot to talk about. In the buildup, both Christian Horner and Max Verstappen gave their thoughts on Hamilton’s decision to ditch Mercedes for Ferrari. Verstappen was quick to wish the Briton good luck and Horner rather called it a “brave” decision, per Racefans.net. Now, ex-Ferrari man, Peter Windsor has come out negate Horner’s comments.

According to Windsor, Hamilton choosing Ferrari is not a brave decision but logical. The seven-time world champion isn’t gambling on Ferrari being quicker than Mercedes. In fact, Windsor suggests that Hamilton just wants to enjoy the twilight years of his F1 career, away from all the drama and negativity, which started becoming a norm at Mercedes over the last two years.

On the CameronF1 podcast, Windsor explained,

“He’s thinking, ‘I’m at the backend of my career, I really want to enjoy my Formula 1. I’m really not enjoying it at the moment, even if Mercedes is a quick car, I’ve got all this drama with George [Russell]. I just want a change of scenery, I want to enjoy my life, I want to breathe.'”

Red Bull team principal Horner compared this move to Hamilton’s shock transfer from McLaren to Mercedes in 2013. At that time, the move was thought to be a mistake, but Hamilton ended up winning six titles with the Silver Arrows. The tough decision that Hamilton made, turned him into an F1 legend. Horner feels that this bravery could pay dividends once again.

Windsor on the other hand believes that Hamilton is chasing peace of mind and being more relaxed at Ferrari could also help him perform better out on the track.

Has George Russell forced Lewis Hamilton out of Mercedes?

Windsor is a firm believer that one of the major factors driving Hamilton’s decision to leave Mercedes at the end of this season is his teammate George Russell. It is widely speculated that Hamilton never really wanted Russell alongside him at Mercedes. Instead, he preferred the companionship of Valtteri Bottas.

That being said, at the end of 2021, the team and especially Toto Wolff believed it was the right time to bid farewell to Bottas. Mercedes thought Russell was the perfect candidate to shadow and eventually take over the reigns from Hamilton. In other words, from Hamilton’s point of view, Mercedes was probably planning for a future without him.

This may have miffed the seven-time champion to an extent. Additionally, in his very first season alongside Hamilton, Russell beat him in the championship standings. This might as well have started the countdown on Hamilton’s stint with the team.

From 2025 onwards, Hamilton and Russell will go up against each other, suiting up for different teams.