“Not a Brave Decision”: Ex-Team Boss Denounces Max Verstappen and Christian Horner’s Praise for Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari Move

Anirban Aly Mandal
|Published

Credits: IMAGO / Michael Potts

The 2024 season hasn’t even started, but Lewis Hamilton’s decision to join Ferrari next season has already given the F1 community a lot to talk about. In the buildup, both Christian Horner and Max Verstappen gave their thoughts on Hamilton’s decision to ditch Mercedes for Ferrari. Verstappen was quick to wish the Briton good luck and Horner rather called it a “brave” decision, per Racefans.net. Now, ex-Ferrari man, Peter Windsor has come out negate Horner’s comments.

According to Windsor, Hamilton choosing Ferrari is not a brave decision but logical. The seven-time world champion isn’t gambling on Ferrari being quicker than Mercedes. In fact, Windsor suggests that Hamilton just wants to enjoy the twilight years of his F1 career, away from all the drama and negativity, which started becoming a norm at Mercedes over the last two years.

On the CameronF1 podcast, Windsor explained,

“He’s thinking, ‘I’m at the backend of my career, I really want to enjoy my Formula 1. I’m really not enjoying it at the moment, even if Mercedes is a quick car, I’ve got all this drama with George [Russell]. I just want a change of scenery, I want to enjoy my life, I want to breathe.'”

Red Bull team principal Horner compared this move to Hamilton’s shock transfer from McLaren to Mercedes in 2013. At that time, the move was thought to be a mistake, but Hamilton ended up winning six titles with the Silver Arrows. The tough decision that Hamilton made, turned him into an F1 legend. Horner feels that this bravery could pay dividends once again.

Windsor on the other hand believes that Hamilton is chasing peace of mind and being more relaxed at Ferrari could also help him perform better out on the track.

Has George Russell forced Lewis Hamilton out of Mercedes?

Windsor is a firm believer that one of the major factors driving Hamilton’s decision to leave Mercedes at the end of this season is his teammate George Russell. It is widely speculated that Hamilton never really wanted Russell alongside him at Mercedes. Instead, he preferred the companionship of Valtteri Bottas.

That being said, at the end of 2021, the team and especially Toto Wolff believed it was the right time to bid farewell to Bottas. Mercedes thought  Russell was the perfect candidate to shadow and eventually take over the reigns from Hamilton. In other words, from Hamilton’s point of view, Mercedes was probably planning for a future without him.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/autosport/status/1757705621627933105?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This may have miffed the seven-time champion to an extent. Additionally, in his very first season alongside Hamilton, Russell beat him in the championship standings. This might as well have started the countdown on Hamilton’s stint with the team.

From 2025 onwards, Hamilton and Russell will go up against each other, suiting up for different teams.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

