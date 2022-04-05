F1

“He couldn’t have done another season like that or he’d be dead” – Former teammate of Lewis Hamilton reveals what it is like to race with the seven-time champion

"He couldn’t have done another season like that or he’d be dead” - Former teammate of Lewis Hamilton reveals what it is like to race with the seven-time champion
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
"Joel Embiid pummeled my kids, there was no mercy": Sixers' Assistant Coach Billy Lange shares this unknown side of 'Troel', proves Embiid is a Madden, 2K monster
Next Article
"Pehla ball chakka de isko": Virat Kohli's advice to Ishan Kishan facing Jofra Archer on T20I debut
F1 Latest News
"He couldn’t have done another season like that or he’d be dead” - Former teammate of Lewis Hamilton reveals what it is like to race with the seven-time champion
“He couldn’t have done another season like that or he’d be dead” – Former teammate of Lewis Hamilton reveals what it is like to race with the seven-time champion

“He couldn’t have done another season like that or he’d be dead” – Heikki Kovalainen…