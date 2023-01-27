“He Cries When He Hears His Children, His Wife”: Italian Source Discloses Michael Schumacher Sheds Tears After Coming Across Familiar Stuff

Michael Schumacher has been out of the public eye since his horrific accident in December 2013. Though he has been out of the coma for a while, he has never been the same.

His family has been pretty secretive about his current state and allows only a limited number of people to visit him, including close relatives and friends.

Therefore, only selective information has been given to the fans by those sources. In 2022, for the first time, the Schumacher family revealed only bits of information about the Ferrari driver in his recent documentary released by Netflix. Other than that, they don’t prefer to tell much about him.

Italian source reveals Michael Schumacher cries to familiar stuff

Schumacher got a massive brain injury due to his ski accident. However, after years of treatment, he has improved, but he is still a shadow of his former self. But an Italian source reveals the seven-time world champion reacts to things.

“Schumi cries. And sometimes mysteriously,” wrote reporter Giorgio Terruzi from Corriere della Sera. “He cries when he hears his children, his wife’s voice, and his dogs. In the silence of that room, a tear runs down his thin face at a known sound.”

Meanwhile, another source from the Schumacher family has revealed that he, at times, cries while watching the magnificent panorama of mountains from his house.

Mick Schumacher wants to talk motorsport with his father

The second generation of the Schumachers has already made their mark in F1. After winning the F2 championship in 2020, the German race driver made his F1 debut with Haas.

Though the American team axed him after the end of the last season, Mercedes instantly hired him as a reserve driver. Moreover, he is still a massive figure in the sport.

Nevertheless, the 23-year-old is ready to give all up to see his father be able to be normal and discuss motorsport with him. Mick was very young when the Ferrari legend was hit by his ski accident.

When the Ferrari academy graduate started getting famous in motorsport, Schumacher was away with his injury. So, obviously, it’s a big absence in having his father as a mentor to him at this stage of his career.

