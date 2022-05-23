“Roscoe gets paid $700 dollars a day! It’s ridiculous, he loves it”: Lewis Hamilton reveals how his bulldog Roscoe earns more than average human

Lewis Hamilton opens up about his beloved bulldog Roscoe’s modelling career and how a change to a vegan diet was important for the dog’s health.

Roscoe has been part of Lewis Hamilton’s family since 2013 accompanied by a female British Bulldog Coco. Lewis Hamilton has had dogs while he was growing up.

Hamilton spoke about how both his parents have dogs and he would always like to continue the tradition. Being a Formula One driver comes with lots of travelling and a change of pace.

However, as per Hamilton, former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone gave permission to allow the dogs to travel. He said: “I’ve got him a passport and he’s going to travel around with me, I asked Bernie for a pass, and fingers-crossed he gave me one.”

The Briton’s other dog Coco sadly passed away in 2020 due to a heart attack. Her memories live on with Roscoe’s Instagram page.

Lewis Hamilton’s loved Roscoe modelling career earns him $700 a day

Roscoe is quite a celebrity on Instagram. He has over 460k followers and shares his adventures with all his fans. Be it taking the wooden log out in the open space to taking selfies with Hamilton himself, quite a unique page.

The beloved Bulldog is now a renowned model and earns $700 a day from his modelling adventure. Hamilton spoke very highly about Roscoe paying his own bills.

Also Read: Charles Leclerc meets FC Barcelona star after the Spanish GP even though his teammate is a Real Madrid fan

The seven-time world champion explained: “Roscoe is now part of a modeling agency and he has auditions. He will go up against ten or 15 different bulldogs, they will need a bulldog for a product.”

Roscoe earns more than an average earning human being. Hamilton further added: “He [Roscoe] gets paid $700 dollars a day, it’s ridiculous, and he gets his treat, he loves it.”

Lewis Hamilton on converting Roscoe into a Vegan dog

The celebrity dog lives a lavish lifestyle as he travels with Hamilton to the best circuits and hotels around the globe. Adored by the F1 paddock, he is indeed one of a kind.

Hamilton in 2020 confirmed that Roscoe enjoys a vegan diet. According to Briton, just like himself, veganism can help dogs sustain a healthier life as well.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton makes bold claims after an impressive fifth position finish at the Spanish Grand Prix

The Mercedes driver explained: “Roscoe ate normal dog food all of his life, as well as food with meat in it. His breathing has always been bad. [It] meant he was never able to walk very far and his joints would hurt. He also had skin allergies.”

A transition to a vegan diet has helped Roscoe live a healthier lifestyle. Hamilton in conclusion said: “I decided to transition him to a vegan diet. It has changed his life. He now doesn’t have any breathing issues. His throat is no longer restricted, he doesn’t overheat like he did before and he loves to run. He also has no allergy issues.”