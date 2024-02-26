“Nearly 100 Pieces of Evidence” Later, Christian Horner Roams a Free Man as Red Bull Continues Its Investigation

With the Bahrain GP just days away, a major problem still lurks within the F1 paddock, and Red Bull in particular. Allegations over misbehavior by Christian Horner act as a blemish on the image of the defending world championships, with strategic partners waiting to see the results of the investigation before moving forward. Reports from AP News claim there is a mountain of evidence in the Horner investigation, and yet there is no conclusion.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DesiRacingco/status/1758541192810139972?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

According to the reports, heaps of evidence have been presented in the private investigation on Horner. However, there has been no conclusion on the matter yet. Hence, the team’s strategic partners are growing “frustrated” by the minute.

“There were reportedly nearly 100 pieces of evidence introduced during a deposition of Horner, who allegedly offered his accuser a six-figure settlement.”

Ford stands as one of the most respected automobile manufacturers in the world. As such, they follow strict guidelines around misconduct in the workplace. The American manufacturers even expect their strategic partners to follow the same. Ford isn’t happy with how slowly Red Bull is dealing with the investigation, and the secrecy is adding to the frustration. Ford CEO Jim Farley even issued a letter recently asking for more clarity from Red Bull.

Helmut Marko jumps in to save the face value of Red Bull

Aiming to win their third consecutive constructors’ championship, Red Bull saw a major shift in priorities in February 2024. Allegations on Horner invited pressure from all sides for the Austrian team. They opened an investigation, and a private hearing followed soon. On most days of the hearings, all those involved in the matter spend hours in the meeting room. Yet, they don’t arrive at any conclusion. As such, questions are arising over the credibility of Red Bull in handling such a delicate matter.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/redbulletin/status/1759908586308944380?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, Helmut Marko jumped in to save his team’s face during a tumultuous phase. The 80-year-old believes Red Bull acted “very well in this matter.” He added the team is aiming to have a fair investigation and then react to the findings.

Hence, the longer duration of the investigation isn’t necessarily Red Bull’s fault. Per Marko, Red Bull was in favor of concluding the matter before the launch of the RB20. But, logistical complications rendered it impossible. Hence, a prolonged wait seems to be the only option for all parties involved.