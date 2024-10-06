“He Already Has a Stepdaughter:” Max Verstappen’s Sister Gives Insight Into 3x Champion’s Future

Because of his popularity, Max Verstappen’s personal life has been a subject of intrigue among F1 fans for some time. The Dutchman is in a relationship with Kelly Piquet, who has a daughter — Penelope. All three of them live together in Verstappen’s house in Monaco. The Red Bull driver has not married Piquet yet, however, and many wonder why. Verstappen’s sister Victoria has an answer.

Victoria Jane Verstappen opened up on Max’s mindset when it comes to marriage. In an interview with Weekend, she said, “We don’t talk about it much, he is mainly busy with the sport.”

“He already has a stepdaughter,” she added. “And that is of course wonderful. It will work out when the time is right when they are ready.”

Victoria mentioned that Max takes his responsibilities as Penelope’s stepfather very seriously. She also added that her children get along well with Piquet’s daughter.

“He is always there for her and knows how to keep her busy, despite his hectic life.”

Victoria suggested that Max has no plans of marrying or having children of his own in the near future. However, the 27-year-old is content with the life he has.

Although Penelope is not his biological daughter, Verstappen has formed a very close bond with her, which the F1 community adores. Living together in Monaco with Piquet and Penelope, Verstappen enjoys a small but happy family to return home to after races.

Verstappen brought home a gift for Penelope after the Singapore GP

In a recent light-hearted moment, Verstappen, fresh off a second-place finish at the 2024 Singapore GP, received a cat figurine resembling the ‘Maneki-Neko,’ a Japanese symbol of good luck. He dedicated the gift to Penelope.

The Dutch driver was seen unwrapping gifts in a video uploaded by Red Bull on social media. When he came across the cat figurine, he immediately knew it was meant for ‘P.’ “I’m sure Penelope will love this,” he remarked.