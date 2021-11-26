“He deserves to have another shot at a top team”– Sergio Perez on Pierre Gasly after reflecting on Frenchman’s sublime AlphaTauri performances

Sergio Perez thinks Pierre Gasly deserves another shot at Red Bull even though bosses are happy with the services of the Mexican.

Pierre Gasly was ousted by Red Bull’s management only after 12 races, as the Frenchman failed to impress them with his performances. After him, Alex Albon was given a chance, but even his underwhelming 2020 campaign forced Red Bull to look elsewhere.

The Milton-Keynes-outfit finally zeroed on Sergio Perez, who had a terrific 2020 season with Racing Point but was teamless for 2021 after Sebastian Vettel’s announced arrival.

Red Bull banked on the opportunity and signed the Mexican. However, Perez’s 2021 campaign has been no hunky-dory. He had his own up and downs. But his few performances rescued Red bull through a few delicate situations, and that’s what they need.

So, he has been given an extension for 2022. On the other hand, Pierre Gasly, with a much inferior car and in the sister team AlphaTauri, is giving exceptional performances.

Many claim it to be better than Perez’s. His qualifying stint in Qatar was exceptional, and after penalties to Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen, he got promoted to the front row.

Gasly is himself impressed with his 2021 portfolio. He demanded a promotion again and even questioned Perez’s presence up in the top team.

Sergio Perez himself backs Pierre Gasly

While talking about his continuation in Red Bull, Perez revealed the bosses are happy with him. Though, reflecting on Gasly’s performances, he said that the 25-year-old race driver does deserve a step up once again.

“The bosses came to me and spoke to me that they are happy with me and want me to continue,” said Perez to Canal+. “Obviously with Pierre [Gasly], he has been performing extremely well.”

“And one day he deserves to have another shot at the top team,” added Perez.

