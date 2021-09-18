“Apparently they prefer to continue with Perez”– Pierre Gasly is frustrated with Red Bull not rewarding him for his exceptional performances with inferior car

“Apparently they prefer to continue with Perez”– Pierre Gasly is frustrated seeing Sergio Perez being praised for ‘sub-par’ performances.

Pierre Gasly is running P9 in the constructors’ championship while driving an Alpha Tauri, and for that, he feels he is not being praised enough for his performances.

daniel ricciardo 🤝 pierre gasly

proving redbull they can be

winning drivers in other cars — christina 🌹 (@notcallumilott) September 13, 2021

And he draws a comparison with Sergio Perez, who, according to him, is being praised for the results, which Red Bull never desired while competing for them in 2019.

“I’ve had the best season since Toro Rosso, and AlphaTauri started in Formula 1 15 years ago,” Gasly told Canal Plus. “I’m not being rewarded for that.

“On the one hand it’s sad and a little frustrating, but on the other, it’s just the way it is. There are things that are beyond my control. Apparently, they prefer to continue with Perez.”

“When I see his performance, especially at Zandvoort, where he was knocked out in Q1 and then finished eighth, a lap behind his team-mate and still became Driver of the Day…I don’t understand that.”

Gasly was replaced by Alex Albon only after a few races in the season, but it didn’t take long for the Milton-Keynes-based team to replace the latter, too, at the end of the 2020 season.

Pierre Gasly wants to focus on what he can change

Gasly confesses that he can’t do anything about the situation except for focusing on what he can influence and being in better results for himself.

“It is what it is. I have no control over it and I can only focus on what I can influence myself. It only helps me if I do my best for the team and myself.”

“I’m sure it will be worth it in the future because I’ll get a chance in a top team some day,” he concluded.