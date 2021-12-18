F1

“He did an incredible job with a poor car”: Sebastian Vettel lauds Mick Schumacher for a promising rookie year in Formula 1

"He did an incredible job with a poor car": Sebastian Vettel lauds Mick Schumacher for a promising rookie year in Formula 1
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
KL Rahul vice captain: KL Rahul replaces Rohit Sharma as vice-captain for Test series in South Africa
Next Article
"Karl-Anthony Towns hits Anthony Davis with a 'too small gesture'": NBA Twitter reacts to KAT asserting dominance over his fellow Kentucky ally
F1 Latest News
"Sometimes we hated each other": Max Verstappen comments on his strained relationship with Lewis Hamilton during the 2021 season
“Sometimes we hated each other”: Max Verstappen comments on his strained relationship with Lewis Hamilton during the 2021 season

Max Verstappen admits that there were times in the 2021 season when he and Lewis…