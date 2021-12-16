F1

Volkswagen group joining Formula 1? First hints as FIA confirms MGU-H will not be a part of the engine component from 2026

Volkswagen group joining Formula 1? First hints as FIA confirms MGU-H will not be a part of the engine component from 2026
Janmeyjay Shukla

Previous Article
Lucknow IPL team coaching staff 2022: Will Andy Flower be the head coach of Lucknow team in IPL 2022?
Next Article
"Hopefully we'll have a better car next year": Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc feels optimistic about the way his team are preparing for the regulation changes in 2022
F1 Latest News
"Hopefully we'll have a better car next year": Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc feels optimistic about the way his team are preparing for the regulation changes in 2022
“Hopefully we’ll have a better car next year”: Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc feels optimistic about the way his team are preparing for the regulation changes in 2022

Charles Leclerc feels that Ferrari working hard for the 2022 car will bear strong results…