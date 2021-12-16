F1

“Hopefully we’ll have a better car next year”: Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc feels optimistic about the way his team are preparing for the regulation changes in 2022

"Hopefully we'll have a better car next year": Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc feels optimistic about the way his team are preparing for the regulation changes in 2022
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
Volkswagen group joining Formula 1? First hints as FIA confirms MGU-H will not be a part of the engine component from 2026
Next Article
“Anthony Edwards is really a mix of LeBron James, Jordan, and Kobe”: NBA Twitter applauds the Wolves star for becoming 7th player in history to score 2,000 points in his 1st 100 games at age 20
F1 Latest News
"Hopefully we'll have a better car next year": Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc feels optimistic about the way his team are preparing for the regulation changes in 2022
“Hopefully we’ll have a better car next year”: Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc feels optimistic about the way his team are preparing for the regulation changes in 2022

Charles Leclerc feels that Ferrari working hard for the 2022 car will bear strong results…